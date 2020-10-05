UVa athletics reveals 12 additional positives in latest COVID-19 testing numbers

Anyone who tests positive must self-isolate for at least 10 days. Close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for two weeks.

Head football coach Bronco Mendenhall shared Monday that he’s hoping to implement additional measures and protocols to help prevent possible COVID-19 spread within the program. Prior to positive test results last week, UVa football hadn’t reported a positive test since July 24.

The two-month streak ended last week.

“We’ve just gone from cheering after every test since early July and then when I found out — and it was late in the week — and I announced to the team that we had a number of tests, there was like silence,” Mendenhall said. “It sounded funny, saying it, and the team looked like, ‘Wait, did he just say that we had some positives?’ And then no one knew quite what to do.”

The positive results came from Wednesday tests, and the results weren’t known by Mendenhall until late Thursday night.

“I was sweating it,” Mendenhall said. “I didn’t have my results back until like 10 at night that Thursday. We tested Wednesday morning, so I was thinking, ‘OK, who’s gonna be the head coach?’ It was agonizing because it had taken so long, and that was abnormal.”