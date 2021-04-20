UVa athletics reports two new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletics department reported two new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly update. UVa shared Monday that it administered 944 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members from April 12-18. Of those tests, two yielded positive results.

Since testing began on July 5 for football summer workouts, UVa’s athletic department has given student-athletes and staff members 32,666 tests. Of those tests, 220 have returned positive results.

The two individuals who tested positive for the virus in the latest round of testing will self-isolate for at least 10 days. Any close contacts of those individuals will self-quarantine for a minimum of a week.

As UVa continues testing athletic personnel, members of the various athletic programs have also begun receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. Head football coach Bronco Mendenhall shared an update on his program during a Monday press conference.

Mendenhall has received his first dose of the vaccine.