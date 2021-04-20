UVa athletics reports two new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletics department reported two new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly update. UVa shared Monday that it administered 944 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members from April 12-18. Of those tests, two yielded positive results.
Since testing began on July 5 for football summer workouts, UVa’s athletic department has given student-athletes and staff members 32,666 tests. Of those tests, 220 have returned positive results.
The two individuals who tested positive for the virus in the latest round of testing will self-isolate for at least 10 days. Any close contacts of those individuals will self-quarantine for a minimum of a week.
As UVa continues testing athletic personnel, members of the various athletic programs have also begun receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. Head football coach Bronco Mendenhall shared an update on his program during a Monday press conference.
Mendenhall has received his first dose of the vaccine.
“I’m at the halfway point,” Mendenhall said. “I’ve had one, and I think 10 more days and I get my second. We’re all somewhere in that continuum. Some have finished up their second, some have had one, some haven’t had any yet and have them scheduled, so we’re all over the map and working toward complete vaccination.”
Until ACC guidance suggests otherwise, UVa players and coaches will still be tested for COVID-19 when competing in athletic competition. The Cavaliers follow guidance from the ACC Medical Advisory Group.
The PGA Tour recently shared that its golfers would not need COVID-19 testing to play in an event following a two-week period after receiving their full vaccine dose. It’s unclear when or if the NCAA and conferences might follow suit with a similar rule.