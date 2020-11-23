UVa athletics reports no new positive COVID-19 tests for second consecutive week

The University of Virginia athletics department administered 1,138 COVID-19 tests from Nov. 16-22. Of those tests, none came back positive, according to a release from the school Monday.

The UVa athletic department has not a positive COVID-19 test for two consecutive weeks and only one this month so far. The program administered 3,009 tests between Nov. 2 and Nov. 22 and only one of those tests came back positive.

Since testing began on July 5, UVa athletics has reported 92 total positives out of the 12,073 tests administered to student-athletes and staff members.

Saturday marked the second consecutive game that all UVa football players and coaches were available. No player or coach missed the game for a positive test or contact tracing.

“It is absolutely remarkable and inspiring to me,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “I use those words, but I can’t tell them in a way that really reflects it. I see them every morning, and there they all are again. There’s no one contact traced. We’re going on Week 9 of the season, and I don’t know how many weeks we had in the preseason before this, and here they still are. It just is absolutely remarkable.”