UVa athletics reports no additional positive COVID-19 cases in latest round of weekly tests

The University of Virginia athletic department shared a bit of good news Monday. The department administered 849 COVID-19 tests from April 26-May 2, and none of the test results came back positive.

It’s the first weekly update without any new COVID-19 cases since August. In eight of the past nine weekly reports, two or fewer individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

As vaccines are being distributed in Central Virginia and nationally, it appears COVID-19 numbers within the athletic department are diminishing. That’s a positive sign for UVa’s athletic teams as they try to wrap up the spring sports season.

The Virginia women’s soccer team plays Wednesday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Men’s lacrosse and men’s tennis start postseason play in the coming days and weeks, and both teams are expected to be in national title contention.

Women’s golf, women’s tennis and baseball are among the other Virginia programs hopeful to make deep postseason runs. Continuing to avoid the virus will be important as those teams navigate the final stretch of the 2020-21 athletic season.

If anyone tests positive in future testing cycles, they will self-isolate for at least 10 days. Any close contacts of people who test positive for the virus will be asked to self-quarantine for at least a week, unless they’ve been fully vaccinated. According to ACC guidelines, close contacts who are vaccinated do not have to complete a week-long quarantine period, assuming they’re asymptomatic.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.