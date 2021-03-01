UVa athletics reports four new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletic department administered 1,297 COVID-19 tests from Feb. 22-28. Four of those tests yielded positive COVID-19 test results, the school shared Monday.
The latest numbers represent a decrease in positives compared to previous weeks. The athletic department gave out 1,871 COVID-19 tests from Feb. 8-14, with 33 positive test results. From Feb. 15-21, 1,554 tests were administered to student-athletes and staff. Of those, 20 were returned positive.
While fewer tests were administered this week compared to the previous weekly periods, the four positive results show a decrease in the percentage of tests returning positive results.
Any student-athlete or staff member who tests positive for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days as they monitor their health. Close contacts of those who test positive self-quarantine for a minimum of a week.
UVa men’s basketball player Tomas Woldetensae recently missed two games as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Virginia announced on Sunday that the senior guard would be available for Monday night's game against Miami after his two-game absence.
Since testing began on July 5, UVa’s athletic department has administered 24,162 tests. Of those tests, 203 have returned positive results.