UVa athletics department shares update on COVID-19 testing

As the University of Virginia begins its spring semester, the school's athletic department shared a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

From Dec. 14-Jan. 31, the athletic department administered 3,923 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members. Of those tests, 31 yielded positive test results.

UVa began testing student-athletes and staff members on July 5. In the nearly six months since testing began, the athletics department has administered 18,330 tests. Of those tests, 138 tests came back positive.

Student-athletes and staff members who test positive for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days due to local health guidelines. Close contacts of people who test positive for the virus are asked to self-quarantine for 10 days. They’re able to return after 10 days assuming they don’t show symptoms over those 10 days.

Additionally, close contacts can end a self-quarantine after seven days if they receive a negative COVID-19 test on or after the fifth day following exposure.