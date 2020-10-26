UVa athletics department reports two new positive COVID-19 cases

On Monday, the Virginia athletics department reported two new positive COVID-19 test results from the 985 tests administered from Oct. 19-25. The positivity test rate from that weekly round of testing sits at 0.2%.

Since testing began on July 5, UVa athletics has administered a total of 9,026 tests. Of those tests, 89 came back positive. That test positivity rate checks in at 1%.

Student-athletes and staff members who test positive for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days as they monitor symptoms and recover from COVID-19.

Close contacts of those who test positive must self-quarantine for 14 days. This two-week quarantine period is designed to last through the potential incubation period of the virus, helping to ensure close contacts don’t unknowingly spread the virus to others.

While UVa does not share a sport-by-sport breakdown of positive test results, four UVa football players were unavailable for competition this past weekend against Miami. It was the fourth consecutive game with at least one UVa football player unavailable for competition due to COVID-19.