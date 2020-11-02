UVa athletics department reports two additional COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletics department administered 1,038 COVID-19 tests from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Of those tests, two came back positive. The test positivity rate from last week’s results sits at 0.2%.

Both positive tests were from staff members, meaning there were no new COVID-19 positive tests among student-athletes last week.

The two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, based on local health guidelines. Any close contacts of those staff members are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The Virginia football team played Saturday night against North Carolina with all student-athletes available. The team did, however, compete without one full-time coach. According to the school’s release, the staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and was unavailable for the UNC game.

The Cavaliers have been without at least one player or coach for five of their six games this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Saturday’s contest did mark the first time since UVa’s season opener against Duke that the Cavaliers had zero players unavailable due to COVID-19.