 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa athletics department reports two additional COVID-19 cases
0 comments
COVID-19

UVa athletics department reports two additional COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
VIrginia Logo

The University of Virginia athletics department administered 1,038 COVID-19 tests from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. Of those tests, two came back positive. The test positivity rate from last week’s results sits at 0.2%.

Both positive tests were from staff members, meaning there were no new COVID-19 positive tests among student-athletes last week.

The two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, based on local health guidelines. Any close contacts of those staff members are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The Virginia football team played Saturday night against North Carolina with all student-athletes available. The team did, however, compete without one full-time coach. According to the school’s release, the staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and was unavailable for the UNC game.

The Cavaliers have been without at least one player or coach for five of their six games this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Saturday’s contest did mark the first time since UVa’s season opener against Duke that the Cavaliers had zero players unavailable due to COVID-19.

The Virginia volleyball team finished its fall season over the weekend, navigating through competition during the pandemic. While the Cavaliers dealt with schedule changes due to COVID-19, they ultimately pushed through the fall season.

The Cavaliers' cross country team also recently completed their fall season of competition.

Since UVa athletics began testing for COVID-19 on July 5, the athletic department has administered 10,064 COVID-19 tests. There were 91 total positives as a result of those tests, which marks a 0.9% test positivity rate.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert