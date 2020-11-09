UVa athletics department reports one new positive COVID-19 test

The University of Virginia athletics department administered 736 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members last week. Of those tests, one came back positive.

The test results, which were shared by the athletic department on Monday, were administered on Nov. 2-8 and just one positive result means the percent positivity rate sits at about 0.1%.

UVa began testing student-athletes and staff members on July 5, when the football team returned to Charlottesville. Since then, the athletic department has administered 10,800 tests. Of those tests, 92 came back positive, which is good for a positivity rate of just under 1%.

The one person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent round of testing will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. UVa’s medical staff also evaluates all student-athletes who test positive before allowing them to return to action.

Any close contacts of individuals who test positive will self-quarantine for two weeks.

Virginia’s recent testing numbers, including this latest round of results, have been low.

Last week, the athletic department shared results from 1,038 COVID-19 tests. Only two people — both were staff members — tested positive for the virus.