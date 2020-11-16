UVa athletics department reports no new positive COVID-19 test results

The University of Virginia athletics department administered 1,135 COVID-19 tests from Nov. 9-15, and none of the tests came back positive. These results come after the Cavaliers reported just one positive test from Nov. 2-8.

Since the UVa athletic department began testing student-athletes and staff for COVID-19 on July 5, it has administered 11,935 tests. Of those tests, a total of 92 came back positive.

Any student-athletes or staff members who test positive for the virus must self-isolate for 10 days. Any close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Recording no new positive tests last week is a good result for the athletic department, especially given the nationwide rise in positive COVID-19 results. The country has recorded at least 100,000 new recorded cases each day for nearly two weeks.

One ACC football game was postponed last weekend, as both Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech dealt with issues related to COVID-19.

Despite surges in COVID-19 across various parts of the country, UVa’s student-athletes and staff have done well to follow health protocols and remain safe.