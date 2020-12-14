UVa athletics department reports four new positive COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletics department administered 754 COVID-19 tests from Dec. 7-13, and four of those test results were positive for the virus.

Since testing began on July 5, UVa’s athletic department has administered 14,407 tests and 107 have come back with positive results.

The four individuals who tested positive for the virus will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days as they monitor symptoms.

Recent changes to quarantine guidelines allow close contacts of those who tested positive for the virus to quarantine for 10 days instead of two weeks assuming they don’t show symptoms. If a close contact receives a negative test on or after the fifth day following exposure, they can end their quarantine after seven days.

The UVa football team had all of its players and staff available for Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. On Sunday, the Cavaliers decided to decline any potential bowl invitation, meaning their season is over.

Players will be allowed to return home for the holidays, and it’s likely they’ll receive less frequent COVID-19 testing moving forward since they’re no longer competing.