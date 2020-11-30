UVa athletics department reports four new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletics department conducted 651 COVID-19 tests of student-athletes and staff from Nov. 23-29, and four of those tests came back positive.

The school shared the testing update Monday morning.

Since testing began on July 5, UVa has conducted a total of 12,724 COVID-19 tests with 96 total positives reported.

The four people who tested positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days as they monitor symptoms. Close contacts of the four people who tested positive are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The positive test results come after two consecutive weekly periods with zero COVID-19 positives for the athletic department. From Nov. 2-22, UVa athletics reported just one positive COVID-19 test result. The Cavaliers saw that number increase in last week’s testing results.

Despite minimal positive COVID-19 tests within its athletic department this month, the virus continues to impact UVa sports.