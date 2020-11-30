UVa athletics department reports four new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletics department conducted 651 COVID-19 tests of student-athletes and staff from Nov. 23-29, and four of those tests came back positive.
The school shared the testing update Monday morning.
Since testing began on July 5, UVa has conducted a total of 12,724 COVID-19 tests with 96 total positives reported.
The four people who tested positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days as they monitor symptoms. Close contacts of the four people who tested positive are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The positive test results come after two consecutive weekly periods with zero COVID-19 positives for the athletic department. From Nov. 2-22, UVa athletics reported just one positive COVID-19 test result. The Cavaliers saw that number increase in last week’s testing results.
Despite minimal positive COVID-19 tests within its athletic department this month, the virus continues to impact UVa sports.
The football team traveled to Tallahassee on Friday night, hoping to play Florida State on Saturday. The game was called off Saturday morning due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing leaving Florida State with just 44 scholarship players available. It’s the third postponed ACC game for UVa this fall.
Elsewhere, the Virginia men’s basketball learned Monday that it won’t play William & Mary on Dec. 12. William & Mary’s men’s basketball program halted team activity for two weeks to quarantine after learning of a positive COVID-19 test within its program.
Virginia’s athletic department isn’t immune to the impact of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to affect the country on a daily basis.
