UVa athletics department reports five new positive COVID-19 tests

The Virginia athletics department reported five new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday night in its latest round of testing results.
The athletic department, which specified that this will be the last report issued, also announced that all 27 of the school’s athletic programs are back on Grounds.
According to the release, four of the five new positive cases came from recent arrivals to Grounds.
The student-athletes who tested positive will self-isolate for at least 10 days while also keeping tabs on their symptoms. If symptoms or a fever persist, the isolation period could span longer than 10 days.
Close contacts of student-athletes who test positive must self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
The total number of student-athletes tested for COVID-19 since testing began on July 5 is 768. For the first time, the department also announced the total number of tests administered to student-athletes. UVa has given 2,164 tests to student-athletes with 14 total positive tests.
The percentage of positive tests sits below 1%.
None of the 14 student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.
It’s also worth noting that zero football players tested positive in the latest round of testing. Bronco Mendenhall’s program hasn’t reported a positive COVID-19 test result since July 24. The Cavaliers are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 19 against Virginia Tech.
A total of 118 football players have been tested since July 5, and student-athletes have produced three positive tests since returning to Charlottesville. It’s been roughly six weeks since the football program reported a positive test, though.
The women’s soccer program opens its season Saturday against Virginia Tech in the first UVa athletic competition since March. The soccer teams, as well as football, field hockey and volleyball will all receive three COVID-19 tests per week during their respective seasons, per ACC guidelines.
