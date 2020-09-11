UVa athletics department reports five new positive COVID-19 tests

The Virginia athletics department reported five new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday night in its latest round of testing results.

The athletic department, which specified that this will be the last report issued, also announced that all 27 of the school’s athletic programs are back on Grounds.

According to the release, four of the five new positive cases came from recent arrivals to Grounds.

The student-athletes who tested positive will self-isolate for at least 10 days while also keeping tabs on their symptoms. If symptoms or a fever persist, the isolation period could span longer than 10 days.

Close contacts of student-athletes who test positive must self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

The total number of student-athletes tested for COVID-19 since testing began on July 5 is 768. For the first time, the department also announced the total number of tests administered to student-athletes. UVa has given 2,164 tests to student-athletes with 14 total positive tests.

The percentage of positive tests sits below 1%.

None of the 14 student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.