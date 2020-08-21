UVa athletics department has no new positives in latest round of COVID-19 testing

The Virginia athletics department shared its fifth round of COVID-19 test results Friday, with student-athletes producing no new positive test results.

The Cavaliers haven’t reported a positive COVID-19 test since July 24.

Since the football team began voluntary workouts in Charlottesville on July 5, 282 UVa student-athletes have been screened for COVID-19. Only four student-athletes produced positive test results.

None of those four student-athletes required hospitalization.

“We’ve had zero cases attributed to Charlottesville,” head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Friday of his team. “The only cases we had were when players brought it back with them when they arrived. It’s been remarkable the discipline our team has used, not only our team, but the entire athletic department. Our numbers are staggeringly positive.”

Baseball and both cross country programs recently brought back student-athletes, meaning 10 athletic programs are on Grounds going through preseason training or offseason conditioning work. The other seven teams include both basketball and soccer programs as well as field hockey, football and volleyball.