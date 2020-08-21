UVa athletics department has no new positives in latest round of COVID-19 testing

The Virginia athletics department shared its fifth round of COVID-19 test results Friday, with student-athletes producing no new positive test results.
The Cavaliers haven’t reported a positive COVID-19 test since July 24.
Since the football team began voluntary workouts in Charlottesville on July 5, 282 UVa student-athletes have been screened for COVID-19. Only four student-athletes produced positive test results.
None of those four student-athletes required hospitalization.
“We’ve had zero cases attributed to Charlottesville,” head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Friday of his team. “The only cases we had were when players brought it back with them when they arrived. It’s been remarkable the discipline our team has used, not only our team, but the entire athletic department. Our numbers are staggeringly positive.”
Baseball and both cross country programs recently brought back student-athletes, meaning 10 athletic programs are on Grounds going through preseason training or offseason conditioning work. The other seven teams include both basketball and soccer programs as well as field hockey, football and volleyball.
Since testing began on July 5, 117 of the student-athletes tested were football players. Three of the student-athletes to produce positive tests came from the football team. The other nine athletic programs have had 165 student-athletes tested, and just one student-athlete produced a positive test result.
The ACC athletic schedule is expected to begin in September. Prior to competing in games, UVa’s athletic programs have done well to keep COVID-19 case numbers low.
Virginia begins in-person undergraduate classes on Sept. 8, which represents a two-week delay from the original start date. Other ACC programs have faced issues when resuming in-person instruction. Notre Dame., North Carolina and North Carolina State all saw clusters of COVID-19 cases pop up on campus following the widespread return of students.
It’s a concern for Mendenhall and UVa’s athletic programs. After about seven weeks of its implementation, the athletic department bubble seems to work.
In-person classes and new living situations — the football team is living in dorms currently — mean the bubble is destined to be broken, at least in some capacity.
“That is what I’m losing sleep over right now,” Mendenhall said.
