UVa athletics department announces staffing reductions due to budget shortfalls

The University of Virginia announced Friday that will it be reducing staffing levels in the athletics department due to budget shortfalls created in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the staff cuts, the UVa athletic program also will not fill several open positions. The school did not reveal how many staff positions would be cut or how many open positions would not be filled in its announcement.

“These are incredibly painful decisions," Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the cuts, "but they are, unfortunately, a necessary part of an overall strategy to address the financial challenges we face.”

Virginia has not revealed how much its current budget shortfall is, but the financial challenges to the athletic program that have been caused by the pandemic are evident.

UVa has been unable to sell tickets to any sporting events during the 2020-21 athletic year, including revenue drivers football and men's basketball, costing the program potentially millions of dollars in revenue.