UVa athletics department announces seven additional COVID-19 cases

There were seven additional positive COVID-19 tests recorded by the University of Virginia athletics department last week, the school announced Monday. The seven positives came from 1,098 tests administered. The results come from the tests given from Oct. 5-11.

The football team had seven players unavailable for competition this Saturday, which was the same number missing for its Oct. 3 game at Clemson. According to the football program’s Saturday news release, however, there were no additional positive tests recorded between the Clemson and N.C. State games by football players.

Since testing began on July 5, the UVa athletics department has administered 7,102 tests with 83 positive test results. That’s a positivity rate of 1.2%.

Student-athletes or coaches who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days based on local health guidelines. Those who are deemed close contacts to people who test positive are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

While there’s no sport-by-sport breakdown of positive test results, the UVa women’s soccer and volleyball teams both altered schedules last week due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 issues. Both programs are expected to return to action this week.

The volleyball team travels to Virginia Tech for Friday and Sunday matches, while the women’s soccer program hosts Louisville on Thursday night.

