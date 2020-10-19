UVa athletics department announces four new positive COVID-19 tests

The University of Virginia athletics department administered 939 COVID-19 tests from Oct. 12-18, which resulted in four new positive test results. The testing positivity rate last week was below 1% in the results shared by the school on Monday morning.

Since the UVa athletics department began testing on July 5, it has issued 8,041 COVID-19 tests and received 87 total positives.

The four UVa student-athletes who tested positive last week are required to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days as they monitor symptoms and aim to recover from the virus. Close contacts of the infected individuals must self-quarantine for two weeks, per local health guidelines.

Last week, Virginia’s athletic programs went through a largely uninterrupted week.

The field hockey program postponed a game against Boston College due to unavailable players on the Boston College side, but Virginia's cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball programs all competed last week.

UVa’s football program was without one student-athlete for its game at Wake Forest on Saturday after two consecutive weeks of seven players being unavailable for competition. It’s unclear if that player was one of the four new positive tests within the athletic department.

While the test numbers from last week were low and postponements were limited, COVID-19 remains a potential threat to team’s seasons. Field hockey, football, men’s soccer and volleyball are all scheduled to compete this weekend. They’ll need to get through a few more rounds of testing with no or limited positive tests to compete. They’ll also need the same from their opponents.

