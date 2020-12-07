UVa athletic department reports seven additional positive COVID-19 tests

The University of Virginia athletic department administered 929 COVID-19 tests from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6. Seven of those tests were positive, the school announced on Monday.

UVa began testing on student-athletes and staff on July 5, and it has conducted 13,653 tests since early July. Of those tests, 103 have come back positive.

The student-athletes and staff members who tested positive in the latest round of testing will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days as they monitor symptoms. Those who are deemed close contacts to the individuals who test positive are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The positive test results in recent weeks have impacted the Virginia football program. The Cavaliers were without six players this past weekend against Boston College. It’s unclear how many of those players tested positive and how many were close contacts who needed to quarantine.

Even with a handful of players out Saturday, the Cavaliers were able to compete against the Eagles due to most of their roster being available for competition.

The UVa football team’s regular season is scheduled to end Saturday at Virginia Tech.