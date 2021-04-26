UVa athletic department reports one new positive COVID-19 case

The University of Virginia athletics department announced one new positive COVID-19 test result in its latest round of testing. The athletic department administered 1,068 tests from April 19-25 and one of the results came back positive for the virus.

Two or fewer people have tested positive for the virus in seven of the athletic department’s last eight weekly COVID-19 testing reports. The lone outlier came when eight individuals tested positive from March 29-April 4.

The individual who tested positive for the virus in the most recent round of testing will self-isolate for at least 10 days. Close contacts of the person who tested positive will self-quarantine for at least a week.

UVa began testing student-athletes and staff members on July 5, when the football team arrived in Charlottesville for offseason workouts. Since then, UVa’s athletic department has administered 33,734 COVID-19 tests with 221 positive results.

Virginia’s athletic programs continue to follow the guidance provided by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group in regards to testing and other protocols. An update from the ACC earlier this month allows vaccinated individuals to avoid quarantine periods, should they remain asymptomatic after coming in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

