 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa athletic department reports eight new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

UVa athletic department reports eight new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletic department reported eight new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly update, which was released on Monday.

UVa’s athletic department gave out 1,018 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members from March 29-April 4, with eight test results coming back positive for the virus.

Virginia’s athletic department began testing student-athletes and staff on July 5. The latest week of testing put UVa over 30,000 tests administered since football players and staff members reported to workouts in early July.

The department has administered 30,755 tests to student-athletes and staff members since last summer. Of those tests, 217 have returned positive results.

The eight individuals who tested positive in the most recent round of testing for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Any close contacts of those individuals must self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days.

UVa’s athletic programs have competed without significant COVID-19 impacts on scheduling in recent weeks. Teams saw a few postponements and cancellations in March due to the virus, but weather has proven to be just as impactful on scheduling alterations as COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What’s wrong with the Virginia baseball team?
Sports

What’s wrong with the Virginia baseball team?

The Virginia baseball team dreamed of playing in the College World Series before the season started. As the Cavaliers approach the halfway point of the season, they’re not even in the NCAA Tournament picture.

+2
Teel: Losing NCAA Tournament no reason for ACC to panic
Sports

Teel: Losing NCAA Tournament no reason for ACC to panic

From 2015-19, the ACC owned the NCAA men’s basketball tournament like no other conference in the event’s history. Duke, North Carolina and Virginia won national championships. Syracuse reached the Final Four, Notre Dame, Louisville and Florida State the Elite Eight, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Clemson and Miami the Sweet 16.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert