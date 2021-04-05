UVa athletic department reports eight new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletic department reported eight new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly update, which was released on Monday.

UVa’s athletic department gave out 1,018 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members from March 29-April 4, with eight test results coming back positive for the virus.

Virginia’s athletic department began testing student-athletes and staff on July 5. The latest week of testing put UVa over 30,000 tests administered since football players and staff members reported to workouts in early July.

The department has administered 30,755 tests to student-athletes and staff members since last summer. Of those tests, 217 have returned positive results.

The eight individuals who tested positive in the most recent round of testing for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Any close contacts of those individuals must self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days.

UVa’s athletic programs have competed without significant COVID-19 impacts on scheduling in recent weeks. Teams saw a few postponements and cancellations in March due to the virus, but weather has proven to be just as impactful on scheduling alterations as COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.