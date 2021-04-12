UVa athletic department announces one new positive COVID-19 case

The University of Virginia athletics department shared results from its latest round of COVID-19 testing Monday. Of the 967 COVID-19 tests administered from April 5-11, one resulted in a positive test.

The individual who tested positive for the virus will self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Any close contacts of the individual will self-quarantine for at least a week.

Since UVa began testing student-athletes and staff members on July 5, the athletic department has administered 31,722 tests with 218 positive test results. All positive tests are reported to the Virginia Department of Health through the Blue Ridge Health District.

UVa’s athletic department has received two or fewer positive COVID-19 test results in five of its last six weekly testing periods. The lone outlier during that stretch came when the university reported eight positive tests from March 29-April 4.

From Feb. 8-21, UVa reported 53 positive COVID-19 tests within its athletic department. In the seven weeks since, UVa’s athletic department has received 19 positive COVID-19 tests.

UVa’s athletic programs have competed in recent weeks without significant scheduling changes due to the virus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.