UVa announces five new positive COVID-19 tests from student-athletes

The University of Virginia athletics department announced Friday that it recorded five new positive COVID-19 tests since its last report on Aug. 21.

The athletic department says every new positive test came from individuals who recently returned to Grounds.

Since its last report, UVa has brought 15 more athletic programs back to Grounds. That means all 25 of UVa’s varsity sports programs are back in Charlottesville. The total number of student-athletes tested jumped from 282 in the last report to 568 for Friday’s report.

In total, there have been nine positives tests produced by the 568 student-athletes since testing began, according to UVa’s latest information. Testing began when the Virginia football team returned to Grounds on July 5.

Of the nine student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19, none have required hospitalization.

The football program did not report any additional positive tests in the latest update. Bronco Mendenhall’s team has not reported a positive COVID-19 test since the July 24 report.

That’s good news for the Wahoos as they prepare for their season opener on Sept. 19 against Virginia Tech.