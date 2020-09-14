UVa alumnus provides support for NFL Votes initiative

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid for fighting for the Black Community,” Kaepernick tweeted Sunday.

On the flip side, others believe the NFL’s efforts cross a line and bring politics into sports. The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans shared a moment of unity prior to the season opener in Kansas City. As players from both teams locked arms at midfield, they were met by some fans booing.

Some NFL stakeholders support athletes using their platforms to try to enact change, while others are not on board with the campaigns or initiatives.

Edmonds, who worked on Capitol Hill for more than 12 years, says the response from Congress members regarding the NFL Votes campaign has been positive.

“I think it’s been well received,” Edmonds said. “I’ve received messages from members of Congress and others asking 1) if they can participate and help and amplify in any way and then also asking for players to engage with them and promote the concept and the initiative.”

Some fans desperately want to keep campaigns like NFL Votes out of sports, but Edmonds believes the nonpartisan initiative serves as a reminder of the role NFL players serve in local communities.

“I think there’s a recognition that our players live in our communities,” Edmonds said. “They’re fathers, in other sports, mothers. They have families. Many are parents. I think our players, because of the fact that people look up to them and admire them, they are leaders in our community. I think there are so many people that look to our players as role models, as examples. I applaud our players for not running from that responsibility.”

