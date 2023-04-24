Having won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and spent a total of 319 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked player during her career, Serena Williams is considered one of the best, if not the best, tennis players of all time.

But could Williams have been even more dominant?

For a good chunk of her career, she played through knee pain caused by deteriorating cartilage. In a 2015 interview, Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said that Williams had virtually no remaining cartilage and that the bones in her knees were grinding against each other whenever she played.

If only Williams could have popped in some new cartilage and been pain-free for the final years of her career.

Years ago, the idea may have seemed far fetched, but today it is anything but thanks to a biotech company called Nanochon. The University of Virginia Seed Fund portfolio company, which is managed by the UVa Licensing & Ventures Group — a sponsor of this week’s Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open — just might have helped Williams eclipse Margaret Court’s record of 24 all-time titles.

UVa alumnus Benjamin Holmes sure thinks so.

The 2009 graduate of UVa’s School of Engineering and Applied Science said Nanochon’s cartilage implant, known as the “Chondrograft,” has the potential to help athletes and non-athletes alike.

“We believe there are roughly 500,000 patients annually in the U.S. who could qualify for the product,” Holmes said.

The Chondrograft uses a combination of nanomaterial and 3-D printing to harness the capacity of stem cells to self-repair tissue at the site of the injury in the joint. The implant mimics the natural collagen in cartilage, providing a structure that is known as a “scaffold” for the cells to grow and to direct their behavior. Roughly the size and shape of a coin, it is inserted into the knee during an arthroscopic procedure to fill in the cartilage damage. Over time, it degrades and is replaced by healthy tissue.

“A lot of companies are trying to solve this problem, but nobody is solving it the way we are,” Holmes said. “Historically, the approach was, ‘Let’s try and get living tissue or living cells into the site of the cartilage loss.’ There are some things now on the market that do that — a way to deliver live cells into the lesions. They work OK. I think the problem is that they’re difficult to deliver and have high costs associated with them — so there’s not very good access to that type of care.

“We’re trying to tackle it differently — almost like a next-generation knee replacement. We’re using next-generation synthetic materials and more modern approaches to manufacturing metal, trying to reengineer the knee replacement and make it less invasive.”

Holmes said the feedback that he and his team have received from sports medicine surgeons is that people would prefer a natural regenerative solution to a replacement.

“We want this to be an option for anyone who is in moderate stages of the disease, but is still considered pre-knee replacement,” he said. “That’s a pretty wide range — anybody from a 20-year-old with a traumatic injury, all the way up to a 55-year-old who is looking for an alternative to knee replacement.”

Nanochon’s timing couldn’t be better. Right now, the sports medicine sector of healthcare is booming. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global sports medicine market is projected to reach $9.86 billion by 2026.

“People are injuring themselves and/or developing arthritis or other degenerative diseases in greater numbers and at earlier ages than ever before – so it’s a really compelling clinical need and it’s a really compelling business opportunity,” Holmes said.

Nanochon is currently raising money for its first human trials.

“We believe that the Nanochon’s Chondrograft is on the cusp of changing the knee joint replacement landscape as we know it,” UVa Licensing & Ventures Group Senior Associate Matthew Rannals said. “This is cutting-edge tech that has the potential to help countless people around the world.”

Especially tennis players.

Tournament notes

Main-draw play begins Tuesday. Top-seeded Madison Brengle has withdrawn due to an injury. Diana Shnaider, a freshman at N.C. State, is now the No. 1 seed. She will play wild card Whitney Osuigwe. Former UVa star Emma Navarro is the No. 3 seed and will take on Robin Montgomery.

Admission is free through Thursday. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased at the door or on the Boar’s Head website. All proceeds from the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

For all of the qualifying results from Monday’s action and the daily schedule, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or follow on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).