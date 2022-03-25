USC transfer Brian Gursky is right at home in Virginia's rotation

Kyle Teel enjoys catching Brian Gursky because the pitcher doesn’t frequently miss his spots, and third baseman Jake Gelof said he likes playing behind the left-hander because of the fast pace he uses on the mound.

Gursky, Virginia’s Saturday starter, has fit well with the Cavaliers in his first season with the club after departing one tradition-rich college baseball program — Southern California — for another as a graduate transfer.

“It’s been great,” Gursky said of the move following his most recent start, a victory over Boston College last weekend in which he improved to 5-0 on the campaign. The five wins he has this season matched the five wins he had throughout his entire four years at USC, and also as of Friday they were tied for the most in the country this spring.

He’ll try surpass that mark and improve to 6-0 on Saturday afternoon when UVa meets Wake Forest at 4 p.m. in the second game of the series at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“He’s doing a great job throwing through me and throwing the ball to my glove,” Teel, the sophomore backstop, said. “It’s really easy to catch when he’s on the mound just because I don’t have to move much. He throws it right through me.”

Gursky said almost instantaneously after leaving USC and entering the transfer portal he had many schools, mostly those on the West Coast, inquire about whether or not he’d want to pitch for them.

“Later on in the process, [UVa] reached out to me,” Gursky said, “and then after talking to [pitching coach Drew] Dickinson and researching the program and learning about how they develop pitchers, it was a no-brainer at the end of the day and that’s why I decided to come here.”

He said he had never been to the Commonwealth prior to arriving at UVa.

Gursky's time with the Trojans was full of ups and downs. He was excellent in the pandemic-shortened 2020 year when he logged a 0.00 ERA through 12 innings. That included a six-inning, hitless start against UC Irvine as Gursky struck out seven. But he also had a 9.82 ERA his sophomore season, and last year went 1-2 over five starts and 10 appearances out of the bullpen.

UVa coach Brian O’Connor said he and Dickinson believed the Hoos could pull more from Gursky as they scouted him on video and further got to know the pitcher.

“There are some things that Coach Drew really, really liked about him and [Gursky] had some experience at Southern Cal,” O’Connor said, “and we had some conversations and it was really intriguing to us about what he wanted. We just felt like it was a really good match and then with us losing with as many innings as we did off last year’s team, we needed as many guys as possible to come in that had big-time college experience.”

The first order of business for Gursky, according to O’Connor, was to improve his fastball. Gursky already threw hard enough, but O’Connor said Dickinson spotted a way to better that pitch and in turn, also upgrade his change-up and slider, too.

“He was pretty polished,” O’Connor said. “He had a good changeup, but Coach Drew really worked with him on the development of his fastball and the location of it and pitching in different quadrants, and now he’s really taken off. I mean this kid is way better than he was even in the fall.

“He showed some signs in the fall, but he’s taken it up a notch and he’s really a great college lefty. When you can throw up to 92 [mph] and locate your fastball and you have that kind of a changeup, you’re going to have a chance to win every time you’re out there.”

Against Boston College, Gursky struck out six during six innings of one-run ball and O’Connor called the outing the best one yet Gursky has had as a member of the Cavaliers. He’s thrown at least five innings in all five of his starts and last month against Cornell, Gursky logged the ultra-rare ‘immaculate inning,’ striking out three hitters on nine consecutive strikes all in the same frame.

He has a 2.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 27 innings. Opposing hitters are batting just .206 against him.

Gursky said he learned how to stay even-keeled through his successes and failures at USC, a mindset he’s maintained to aid him in navigating the opposition’s lineup to this day, but that the improved heater is making a big difference this year when it comes to recording outs.

“For any pitcher, locating the fastball is the most important thing,” he said. “It’s your bread and butter. I’ve always had a good changeup and worked on that, gotten a lot of strike outs and outs in general with that pitch, but locating the fastball makes everything else better.”

Added Gelof: “He’s fun to play defense for. He hits his spots, throws all of his pitches and it’s really fun to watch him go out and compete, because that’s what he does. He goes out and competes and puts the ball in the zone.”

