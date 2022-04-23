Upgraded defense, renewed commitment to running the ball on display in Virginia spring game

Presiding over his bunch from beyond the backfield while peering through the line of scrimmage, Tony Elliott was encouraged.

Virginia’s new coach, decked out in an orange cap, matching polo and khakis, kept the same vantage point from start to finish of the Cavaliers’ Blue-White Game on a sun-soaked, warm Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

“Today was a lot of fun and it actually kind of sunk in,” Elliott, the first-time head coach, said with a grin afterward. “It was the first time that it was really for real, you know? Before it was a lot of behind-the-scenes [stuff], but now today was put everything together and you’ve got to display what the guys have been working on.”

The Cavaliers’ spring drills concluded with the scrimmage that split their roster into two, and on Saturday — while showcasing their upgraded defense and a stronger commitment to running the football — the Blue squad blanked the White team, 23-0, in front of an energetic crew of Wahoo fans.

Senior running back Perris Jones’ 75-yard touchdown sprint on the first snap after halftime provided Blue a 17-0 advantage and put the contest out of reach. Then, sophomore wide receiver Malachi Fields’ 31-yard touchdown reception on a pass thrown by reserve junior quarterback Jared Rayman later in the third quarter gave Blue the score it would win by.

“It was definitely exciting,” Jones said of his dash. “Coach came in and he emphasized that we needed to get off to a hot start and that the first half didn’t happen and we were starting over [like the score was] 0-0 and to come out with a bang. I just tried to come out swinging and ended up swinging for the fences, so it worked out.”

Jones, who spent last season as a defensive back out of necessity for the Cavaliers, returned to his preferred position before the spring, he said. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound ball-carrier used Saturday to show the move back to offense was the right one, finishing with a game-high 129 yards on nine carries to go along with the touchdown.

Sophomore running back Amaad Foston rushed 14 times for 37 yards and recorded a 3-yard scoring run in the second quarter for Blue, while junior Mike Hollins had 19 yards on nine carries for White.

Until Jones’ long run, though, the Cavaliers struggled to push the ball forward effectively on the ground, which only prompted Elliott and his offensive staff members to continue trying to run the ball.

“We want to be balanced,” Elliott said. “It’s not just being statistically balanced. It’s a mindset and I thought the schemes were a little tougher to run the inside zone, especially when the quarterback isn’t able to neutralize the defensive end with the pull. … But I wanted to see the [running] backs compete.”

Jones, who had missed two weeks of practice recently because of a hamstring injury, said he was eager for the opportunity.

“The key to establishing a championship football team is being able to run the ball,” Jones said, “and we’re trying to aim for that.”

Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who played for both Blue and White, was 23-of-42 for 212 yards through the air. He was intercepted in the opening quarter by defensive back Jaylon Baker after Armstrong’s pass was tipped into the air by safety Antonio Clary.

The defenses combined to sack Armstrong — albeit a two-hand tap of the non-contact variety — four times as White team linebacker Nick Jackson, the senior who has led UVa in tackles each of the past two seasons, tallied two of them.

“We’re just very multiple in what we do,” Jackson said. “We can fly around and I was lucky to make some plays. The D-Line held up the front, so it was fun.”

Elliott said he thought the two defenses were in good position throughout most of Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Their confidence has come back,” Elliott said about his defenders.

The ex-Clemson offensive coordinator walked off the field with a smile and said he was proud of what his Cavaliers accomplished this spring.

“I thought the guys took pride in what I challenged them for,” Elliott said, “so today was just looking at the little things. Do I see the little things from a program standpoint with the effort? And I thought the effort was solid.”

