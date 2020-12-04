Unusual Senior Day on tap for Virginia football team

Saturday will represent an unusual Senior Day for the Virginia football team.
Typically, seniors are greeted by thousands upon thousands of screaming fans. Families wait to embrace players on the field as they enter minutes before kickoff. Once the game begins seniors know it’s their last game at Scott Stadium.
That won’t be the case this season.
COVID-19 restrictions cap attendance at 250 people. Only family members of players and coaches are allowed inside Scott Stadium, which seats 61,500. The atmosphere will be surprisingly quiet on a chilly December afternoon. With the NCAA offering eligibility relief to athletes, some seniors aren’t even sure if Saturday really represents their last time playing in Scott Stadium.
“With this COVID year, the NCAA has granted everybody another year,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said. “So it’s Senior Day, but it might not be.”
Linebacker Charles Snowden, an NFL prospect, is out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle. He’s could return for one more season at Virginia or he could turn try to land on an NFL roster. Snowden has yet to make a final decision on his future.
Zane Zandier, another potential NFL prospect at linebacker, also is among the growing contingent of seniors unsure about what the future holds.
“I’m just taking it week by week,” Zandier said. “I think with how this year has gone, kind of just have to focus on the next game and try not to look too far ahead. I’ve had conversations with parents, coaches, wouldn’t say that decision is exactly set in stone yet.”
Cornerback De’Vante Cross says he’s leaning toward leaving after this season, but he hasn’t completely made his decision.
Cross was a senior last year, and this season represents his redshirt senior year. He celebrated Senior Day a season ago and helped Virginia beat Virginia Tech in the final home game of the season.
“It really doesn’t feel like a Senior Day just because this is my second go around at Senior Day,” Cross said. “Last year it was the Tech game and it was a packed stadium, you’ve got your family on the field and everything. It was just much more exciting than walking out in an empty stadium, but at the same time you know it’s your last game, so you’re still excited about it.”
Cross and Zandier echoed similar sentiments, saying they want to win this one even if there’s a chance they return next fall.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall knows he can’t make up for the thousands of fans absent from Scott Stadium. He’s spent time pondering how to create the best experience for the seniors, and while the game-day atmosphere won’t be the same as other seasons, he’s hoping a winning result makes up for the lack of crowd noise.
“The best way to do that is to have them well prepared so they can have success, and that’s what we’ll try to do,” Mendenhall said.
As the coaches and players prepare for Saturday’s showdown with Boston College, some of the players can’t help but reminisce about their time at UVa.
For Cross, he remembers the nerves when his parents dropped him off in 2016. He recalls the combination of excitement and anxiety about not knowing what might come next.
Since then, he’s become an on-field leader with NFL dreams.
“I remember walking on campus on July 6, 2016, to now, and it’s been a wild journey,” Cross said. “It’s kind of sad, but at the same time it’s kind of exciting. You get to move onto the next chapter, whatever that holds.”
Cross doesn’t want to leave his teammates, but he knows the day is coming where the senior class embarks on different paths. The experience reminds him of high school, when he savored the final few games and moments, knowing he might not interact with some of his peers much at all as their lives went in different directions.
“It is sad,” Cross said. “It’s really sad. It’s like dang, I’m gonna miss them, but I know we all gotta move on and branch out and do our different things.”
Cross won’t completely rule out one more year at UVa, holding onto some hope that he might have a third senior day for the Wahoos. Zandier also won’t yet utter the words that he plans on leaving. Both want to treat Saturday like it is their last home game in a Virginia uniform, though.
Regardless of the jarring silence inside Scott Stadium on game days this fall, they want to make Saturday’s game one to remember.
“Just gotta act like it’s the last one because you never know,” Zandier said. “Would hate to have any regrets.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!