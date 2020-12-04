Unusual Senior Day on tap for Virginia football team

“I’m just taking it week by week,” Zandier said. “I think with how this year has gone, kind of just have to focus on the next game and try not to look too far ahead. I’ve had conversations with parents, coaches, wouldn’t say that decision is exactly set in stone yet.”

Cornerback De’Vante Cross says he’s leaning toward leaving after this season, but he hasn’t completely made his decision.

Cross was a senior last year, and this season represents his redshirt senior year. He celebrated Senior Day a season ago and helped Virginia beat Virginia Tech in the final home game of the season.

“It really doesn’t feel like a Senior Day just because this is my second go around at Senior Day,” Cross said. “Last year it was the Tech game and it was a packed stadium, you’ve got your family on the field and everything. It was just much more exciting than walking out in an empty stadium, but at the same time you know it’s your last game, so you’re still excited about it.”

Cross and Zandier echoed similar sentiments, saying they want to win this one even if there’s a chance they return next fall.