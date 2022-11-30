Unbeaten Virginia women's basketball team uses fast start to dispatch Penn State

During its unbeaten start to the season, the Virginia women's basketball team has often put opponents away with big second-half runs.

On Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Cavaliers used a dominant start to get the job done.

Virginia built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 89-68 win over Penn State in State College, Pa.

The Cavaliers (9-0) opened the game on an 11-2 run to take command early. Sam Brunelle scored five points during the opening spurt, including a 3-pointer to open the scoring.

Following a 3-pointer from Penn State's Makenna Marisa that trimmed the UVa advantage to six (11-5), the Wahoos answered with a 9-0 run to take a 20-5 lead. Mir McLean capped a dominant first quarter for Virginia with a layup with 37 seconds remaining to give the Cavaliers a 22-7 lead heading into the second.

UVa continued to pull away from there, outscoring Penn State (7-1) in each of the final three quarters en route to the 21-point victory.

McClean led the way for the Wahoos with her third straight double-double, finishing with a season-high 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. McClean finished 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free throw line en route to her sixth double-figure scoring performance of the season.

Camryn Taylor added 17 points and six rebounds, while Carole Miller and Alexia Smith chipped in eight points apiece for Virginia. Brunelle tallied seven points, five rebounds and four assists, while Taylor Valladay and Yonta Vaughn each finished with six points and five assists.

UVa shot 49% from the field (33 of 67) and 36% from 3-point range (9 of 25). The Cavaliers had a good night at the charity stripe, hitting 14 of their 17 free throws (82%). Virginia held a 41-33 advantage on the glass and generated 10 steals defensively.

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday when they host UNC Wilmington at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.