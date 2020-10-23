Unbeaten Louisville dispatches Virginia field hockey team

Louisville entered Friday’s game against Virginia as one of the most dominant field hockey teams in the country. They were undefeated, with three of their five previous wins coming by at least two goals.

The Cardinals lived up to the hype in a 5-2 win over the Cavaliers.

They withstood an early UVa attack, jumped out to a quick lead, and added pair of late insurance goals to turn a close contest into a comfortable win. Louisville (6-0, 5-0 ACC) remains the lone undefeated ACC squad.

“They brought a really physical game, and they took it to us,” UVa head coach Michele Madison said. “It looked like they were playing for a championship, and they certainly got the job done.”

UVa (3-4, 2-2 ACC) did well to score against the Cardinals, becoming the first team all season to score multiple goals against Louisville. Unfortunately for Virginia, it couldn’t slow down the high-powered Louisville offense that has scored multiple goals in every game this fall.

Mercedes Pastor started the scoring for Louisville with a goal in the ninth minute of the contest. Pastor kept up the pressure, assisting on an Aimee Plumb goal just four minutes later.

Louisville took a commanding 2-0 lead into the second quarter.