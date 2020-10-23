Unbeaten Louisville dispatches Virginia field hockey team

Louisville entered Friday’s game against Virginia as one of the most dominant field hockey teams in the country. They were undefeated, with three of their five previous wins coming by at least two goals.
The Cardinals lived up to the hype in a 5-2 win over the Cavaliers.
They withstood an early UVa attack, jumped out to a quick lead, and added pair of late insurance goals to turn a close contest into a comfortable win. Louisville (6-0, 5-0 ACC) remains the lone undefeated ACC squad.
“They brought a really physical game, and they took it to us,” UVa head coach Michele Madison said. “It looked like they were playing for a championship, and they certainly got the job done.”
UVa (3-4, 2-2 ACC) did well to score against the Cardinals, becoming the first team all season to score multiple goals against Louisville. Unfortunately for Virginia, it couldn’t slow down the high-powered Louisville offense that has scored multiple goals in every game this fall.
Mercedes Pastor started the scoring for Louisville with a goal in the ninth minute of the contest. Pastor kept up the pressure, assisting on an Aimee Plumb goal just four minutes later.
Louisville took a commanding 2-0 lead into the second quarter.
Virginia kept battling despite the deficit and used a fantastic shot from Adele Iacobucci to cut the lead to 2-1. Iacobucci ripped a shot into the top right corner of the goal following a pass from Rachel Robinson.
The Cavaliers nearly made it to halftime trailing 2-1, but Pastor struck again for Louisville. Pastor's goal, which deflected off a defender and into the net, gave Louisville a 3-1 halftime advantage.
Staring at a two-goal deficit following the halftime break, Virginia upped the pressure in the opening moments of the second half. The Cavaliers were able to connect on passes, and they appeared to be the superior team for most of the third quarter.
A goal from Laura Janssen five minutes into the second half cut Louisville’s lead to 3-2 in the high-scoring affair.
“We were able to move the ball when we got into space and played the easy pass and the give and go’s,” Madison said. “We were able to get down the field, get into the circle, had a beautiful goal by Laura.”
Unfortunately for Virginia, it allowed a debilitating goal with just 34 seconds left in the third quarter. Madison Walsh knocked in a shot from in front of the goal, and the Cardinals regained momentum heading into the final 15 minutes.
A goal in the final five minutes by Margot Lawn put an exclamation point on Louisville’s 5-2 victory.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. The Cavaliers hope to improve upon Friday’s showing, especially their defensive effort, when they retake the field for Saturday’s rematch.
“Something we talked about a lot is our power play defense,” junior Annie McDonough said. “After we lose the ball, being quick in transition and just finding your man right away and being right on them, because I think that’s where we were getting beat on their quick starts.”
