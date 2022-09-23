Unbeaten Louisa County rolls to convincing win over Charlottesville

MINERAL — There’s something special about wearing the No. 1 jersey in any sport, but the number carries a little more merit at Louisa County.

So when Lions coach Will Patrick approached Landon Wilson about switching numbers this fall, he jumped at the opportunity.

“Coach Patrick and I were sitting on the field one day after one of those summer conditioning sessions when the season was getting down the wire and he said, 'I’ve only asked one other player in my career to do this; do you want to wear No. 1?'” Wilson recalled. “I felt like it was a privilege to do so, because not a lot of people here get it and I decided to take him up on his offer.”

The senior quarterback represented the number well Friday night as he led Louisa County to a 63-14 victory over Charlottesville at Mark L. Fischer Field in Mineral.

Wilson ran for three touchdowns and threw for four more as Louisa County (5-0, 3-0 district) maintained its place atop the Jefferson District standings.

“We were moving on all cylinders tonight,” Wilson said. “My receivers were making plays. Linemen were blocking. I’m throwing short routes and they’re making plays after the catch and that’s all on them."

Wilson completed 10-of-14 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns on the evening. He also rushed four times for 34 yards and three touchdowns.

Louisa wide receiver Dyzier Carter continued to establish himself as one of the elite playmakers in the district. The freshman standout caught four passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Lions’ elite aerial assault against the Black Knights.

“We work hard in practice every day,” Carter said. “Landon and I get on the field after everyone else leaves. We’re the first on the field and the last ones to leave. When the ball’s in the air, it’s usually coming down with me.”

After a Takai Comfort interception, Louisa County’s offense went to work. The Lions drove 59 yards on four plays, capped by a three-yard touchdown run from Wilson to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 8:29 left.

On the Black Knights’ next offensive possession, a muffed snap gave the ball back to the Lions at the Charlottesville 13. Louisa County found the end zone again when Wilson scored from 13 yards out to stretch lead to 14-0 with 5:25 left in first quarter.

Following a sliding Wilson interception, the senior quarterback hooked up with Savion Hiter on a swing pass out of the backfield and the freshman jaunted 48 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with four minutes left in first quarter.

The Lions offense was just getting started.

Wilson scored his third touchdown of the first half from six yards out as the Lions led 28-0 with 9:30 left in the second quarter.

Coach Patrick’s squad went back to the air later in the quarter, when Carter hauled in a 16-yard touchdown on a back shoulder fade from Wilson for a 35-0 lead with 3:47 left in the first half.

Carter then picked off a pass with less than two minutes to go in the half to get the ball back for his team. The freshman then got the job done on the offensive end as he took a 42-yard pitch and catch for a touchdown and a 42-0 lead for Louisa.

The third quarter was more of the same as the Lions found the end zone again on their first possession of the second half. Wilson and Carter connected for the third time in the game, this time a 54-yard scoring strike to build a 49-0 lead.

Charlottesville (0-5, 0-3) broke up the shutout with 4:26 left in the third when QB Sethaun Nowell scored on fourth and goal from the four to trim the lead to 49-7.

Louisa County backup quarterback Tyreke Coleman scored on fourth and goal from the 5 to extend lead to 56-7, then third string quarterback Levi Wilson capped the scoring for the Lions with a 54-yard touchdown to Gavin Anderson to make it 63-7.

Charlottesville ended the night on a high note when Noah Ivery returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to close the scoring.