Unbeaten Louisa County rolls past Goochland to wrap up sixth straight Jefferson District title

MINERAL — A dominant first half performance that included seven touchdowns and a defensive shutout helped Louisa County roll to a 49-21 victory over Goochland that wrapped up the Lions' sixth straight Jefferson District title and an undefeated regular season.

“To win six district championships in a row, I think, is an unbelievable feat,” Louisa County coach Will Patrick said. “I don’t care where you’re playing at, what state you’re playing in, that’s just really hard to do. It’s the seventh undefeated team in school history. I’m very, very proud of my young men for showing up every week and working and grinding and staying hungry.”

Cameron Hawkins returned an interception 50 yards to the end zone on the opening possession of the game and freshman Savion Hiter scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving — as Louisa County improved to 10-0.

“We got on them and got up on them quick,” Patrick said. “Big pick-six by Cameron Hawkins on the first drive to set the tone early. Got some stops, went down and scored. We executed well, had one interception and on two drives didn’t score…But we’re just playing really good football and executing.”

The Louisa defense held the Goochland offense scoreless on each of its first seven possessions of the game. The unit, led by seniors Qwenton Spellman and Elijah Brooks, forced six punts and two turnovers in the first half while limiting the Goochland offense to just 58 total yards in the first two quarters.

Offensively, the Lions reached the end zone on their opening drive when Hiter capped off a five-play, 73-yard drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown. Landon Wilson pulled down the second interception of the game for his team on Goochland’s first play after the kickoff. The Lions opened their lead up to 22-0 two plays later when Hiter, who received an offer from Virginia Tech earlier in the day, reached the end zone on 39-yard rushing score.

Following the success in the rushing game on their first two offensive drives, Wilson and the Lions went to the air, connecting on four touchdown passes prior to intermission.

Midway through the second quarter, Wilson dropped back to pass on a third and 16 play and connected with Tyreke Coleman on a 30-yard passing strike.

Later in the quarter, with standout freshman receiver Dyzier Carter sidelined, Wilson connected with Hiter on three passing attempts. First, Hiter took a screen pass 69 yards to the end zone. The next time the Lions' offense took the field, Hiter scored on a 36-yard reception. Both scores came after the Bulldogs' defense had forced the Lions into a third down attempt.

Louisa would take possession one final time prior to intermission and Wilson connected with Hiter for a 72-yard connection that took the ball down to the Bulldogs one-yard line when the freshman was caught from behind by a Bulldogs defender to negate a third touchdown combination for the duo. On the next play, however, the Lions lit up the scoreboard when Wilson flipped a shovel pass to Spellman who rumbled into the end zone.

“I’m excited. This is my fourth straight [district title],” Wilson said. “Six years in a row is pretty cool. They first started the streak when I was 11 years old. Since I was 11, I got to watch everything and now I’m playing and keeping the streak alive. It’s pretty cool.”

Louisa will host a Region 4D playoff contest next week. The Lions are expected to finish as a second seed when the VHSL releases its final rankings of the regular season.

Goochland (3-7) also is expected to be in action next week when the playoffs get underway as the eighth and final participant in the Region 3B playoffs.

This will be Louisa County’s ninth straight season with a postseason berth and the Bulldogs entry marks the 19th straight season that Goochland enters the playoffs.

“I feel like our offense is rolling on all cylinders,” Wilson emphasized about how his team is performing entering the postseason. “Our offense is moving right now. We scored 49 in the first half without our best receiver. We haven’t been really stopped all year but when playoffs come around, there’s going to be a lot better teams so we’re going to have to look to make adjustments.”