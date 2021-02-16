Unbeaten Louisa County girls basketball team travels to Grafton with state championship game spot on the line

MINERAL — Nick Schreck was in middle school student in Ohio in 1996 when the Louisa County girls basketball team made its first appearance in the Virginia High School League state basketball tournament.

Schreck has led the Lions back to the state tournament for the first time since that initial trip 25 years ago. This time, Louisa is aiming to complete the journey with a state championship. That starts Wednesday night, when the Lions make the two-hour trip to York County to take on Grafton in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals.

The Lions finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 mark, with nine of those wins coming by more than 19 points. The closest game of the season was a 50-44 victory over Charlottesville last month.

Louisa County (13-0) has continued that streak of dominance in the postseason with three impressive wins, including a 73-64 victory over last year’s co-state champion Monacan in the Region 4B championship game.

“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Schreck said after the Lions' regional championship win. “This group just works so hard. They’re a great group of kids. They get along great and they support each other and they believe in what we’re doing. Right now, we’re seeing what’s happening.”