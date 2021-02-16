Unbeaten Louisa County girls basketball team travels to Grafton with state championship game spot on the line

MINERAL — Nick Schreck was in middle school student in Ohio in 1996 when the Louisa County girls basketball team made its first appearance in the Virginia High School League state basketball tournament.
Schreck has led the Lions back to the state tournament for the first time since that initial trip 25 years ago. This time, Louisa is aiming to complete the journey with a state championship. That starts Wednesday night, when the Lions make the two-hour trip to York County to take on Grafton in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals.
The Lions finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 mark, with nine of those wins coming by more than 19 points. The closest game of the season was a 50-44 victory over Charlottesville last month.
Louisa County (13-0) has continued that streak of dominance in the postseason with three impressive wins, including a 73-64 victory over last year’s co-state champion Monacan in the Region 4B championship game.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Schreck said after the Lions' regional championship win. “This group just works so hard. They’re a great group of kids. They get along great and they support each other and they believe in what we’re doing. Right now, we’re seeing what’s happening.”
Olivia McGhee and Sylvie Jackson are the ringleaders of the Lions’ high-octane attack. The dynamic duo have combined to average nearly 44 points a game this season and are tough for opposing team to stop.
McGhee averages a team-high 23.8 points and 10.5 rebounds a game and has been nearly unstoppable with the ball in her hands. The sophomore also averages 3.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game and is a true difference maker on both ends of the floor.
In the postseason, the 6-foot-3 guard has taken her game to another level, averaging 30 points a game, including a season-high 35-point outburst in the regional championship game win over Monacan. She enters Wednesday’s state semifinal game with a streak of six straight games of scoring 20 points or more.
Not to be outdone, Jackson has been a stalwart in her first season with the Lions. The Albemarle transfer has averaged 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game and has made life difficult on opposing defenses. The sophomore guard also averages 4.2 steals and 3.7 assists a game and has been a lock-down defender for her team in the postseason.
Seniors Alexis Chapman (5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Lydia Wilson (5.5 points, 2.8 assists) have provided veteran leadership and made big plays throughout the Lions' undefeated run. Taylor Fifer has been a force inside, averaging 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds a game and Kyla Banks provides great energy and defense off the bench.
Like Louisa, Grafton enters the state semifinal on a roll with an undefeated record. The Clippers (10-0) reached the state quarterfinals last winter and return two starters from that team, including leading scorer Kiera Bomboy. The sophomore guard averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game for a Grafton team that dominated the Bay Rivers District this winter.
Nikki Gibson has been a double-double machine for the Clippers this season, averaging 11.9 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. The junior also shares the ball well, averaging 2.4 assists per game. She is complemented by sophomore point guard Maesyn Blaylock, who averages 10 points, 5.1 steals and 4.8 assists a game.
The winner on Wedneday's game will take on the winner of Pulaski County-Loudoun Valley in Saturday’s Class 4 state championship game.