UConn transfer Mir McLean is thriving in her first full season at Virginia

Their paths had crossed previously, but not enough or as memorably for Mir McLean to recall upon meeting her new coach, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, again this past spring after Agugua-Hamilton was hired at Virginia.

McLean, a former McDonald’s All-American and top prospect as a recruit, was pitched as a high schooler by college coaches all across the country, she said, before ultimately signing with blueblood and perennial power Connecticut.

She transferred to UVa midway through last season, and, “When Coach Mox got here,” McLean said with a grin, “I didn’t really put it together just because we only briefly talked when she was at Michigan State, but she knew me.”

Ahead of landing the job with the Cavaliers, Agugua-Hamilton spent three years in the same capacity at Missouri State and had a six-year stint before that as an assistant with Michigan State, where she initially tried to land McLean.

“She was like, ‘Mir, do you remember me recruiting you?’” McLean said. “And I was like, ‘No. I’m so sorry.’”

“Then, when she decided to transfer last year,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “I tried to call while I was at Missouri State, but she didn’t answer my call and I still give her crap about that, but it’s OK. It came full circle.”

And through the first month of the campaign, McLean is thriving in her first full season with the Hoos and under Agugua-Hamilton’s watch.

McLean’s 13 points and 10.2 rebounds per game pace the Cavaliers, who are 11-0 after an 83-54 road demolition of William & Mary this past Wednesday. They’re currently on their final exams break until Dec. 18 when they host Morgan State.

Averaging a double-double is not easy, and McLean’s 22 points and 17 boards against the Tribe gave her five double-doubles for the season. Those five double-doubles are tied for the ninth most in all of Division I, and her 4.4 offensive rebounds per game are the most for any ACC player and are tied for the 12th most in the country.

At 5-foot-11, and never the tallest on the floor, McLean has a knack for finding the ball off the glass.

“Some of the things she does athletically is mind-blowing in her ability to rebound and defend,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

McLean credited her teammates for their huge role in aiding her to the great start she’s had this winter.

“I actually struggle at boxing out,” McLean said, “but my teammates are really good at boxing out. … So, we have this joke that they’ll box my man out and then I’ll go get [the rebound]. And I think also my teammates are very competitive and I’m highly competitive, so we’re always competing and I think that makes us all better. We try to see who can get the most rebounds or most assists or who can take a charge, and I think that makes it more fun.”

She said she’s so much more at home in Charlottesville this season compared to last.

McLean began 2021-22 with UConn and appeared in three games for the Huskies prior to entering the transfer portal, deciding on the Hoos and being granted a waiver of immediate eligibility in January by the NCAA.

She debuted for UVa on the same day, Jan. 27, the waiver was issued, and logged 11 points and nine rebounds in a lopsided home loss to Virginia Tech.

McLean said longtime UConn coach Geno Auriemma, an 11-time national-championship winner, assisted her in securing the instant eligibility.

“Coach Auriemma is very respected,” McLean said, “and we had a good relationship to where I felt comfortable going to talk to him and I didn’t get into, ‘Oh, I’m transferring.’ It was a conversation about what I could do to improve and how I could be better in the future, and it led down that road to where I was I thinking, ‘It’d probably be better off that I leave and go do something else.’ I’m really blessed that he was very supportive and the whole staff there signed my waiver off and helped that process.”

(UConn declined to make Auriemma available for this story.)

McLean, a Baltimore native, said her next destination was going to be with a program that had coaches she was familiar with and a school that guaranteed her the high-level education she sought.

“Connecticut is big on basketball and I got my fill on that,” McLean said, “so I wanted to come where I could focus on school and my major, and with UVa, you couldn’t unsell it to me.”

Former Cavaliers coach Tina Thompson, her staff and McLean got along, and McLean said she was excited about Virginia’s Middle Eastern studies major because she’s studied Arabic since her freshman year of high school.

After college, McLean, now a junior, would like to live in Egypt or Morocco and potentially work as a translator to help refugees.

On and off the court, she’s happy, she said.

“The transition was rough,” McLean said of playing for two teams in the same season last year, “but I’m really comfortable with these girls now. They’re fun to be around and Coach Mox has a great culture. It’s easy to mesh with.”

McLean said two seasons with Auriemma is still benefiting her now. She was part of UConn’s Final Four squad in 2020-21. She appeared in 24 games for that team as a freshman.

“I learned the game a lot at UConn,” McLean said. “I couldn’t depend on my athleticism because there were so many people like me there. And Coach Geno, he’s a great coach with how smart he is and we always said, ‘This man is smart.’ So, I learned like when to back cut, when to flash to the elbow, how to break the press.”

She said the offseason workouts and practices at UConn were grueling, but that they prepared her for the uptick in intensity Agugua-Hamilton brought to UVa after Thompson’s firing.

McLean said Agugua-Hamilton has some of the same traits as Auriemma, too.

“He’s really passionate about what he’s got going on,” McLean said, “and Coach Mox is the same way. And they both have a lot of the culture aspect. At UConn, they’ve built that program for I don’t know how long, and Coach Mox is just starting her culture here, but it’s really being implemented, and my teammates and I are fully invested in what she has to offer. So, they really do have similar coaching styles.”

About why McLean didn’t manage to see that in Agugua-Hamilton sooner when she had the chance to take Agugua-Hamilton up on her Michigan State offer.

“I have an uncle who lives up there and I was going to go there to visit,” McLean said, “and then I was like, ‘Uh. Michigan is too cold.’ And it’s funny because I was looking for schools in high school that were warmer, but then I went to Connecticut.

“So, I did not put two and two together,” when meeting Agugua-Hamilton again, McLean said, “but I’m glad it came full circle and it’s really interesting to see that.”