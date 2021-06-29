U.S. Olympic swimming team will feature strong UVa contingent in Tokyo

Kate Douglass was certain she was in fifth place.
The UVa sophomore felt confident in the final 50 meters of the 200-meter individual medley that she wasn’t going to finish in the top two to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. When she touched the wall and looked up at the scoreboard, she had finished second, much to her delight.
Douglass’ UVa teammate, freshman Alex Walsh, hit the wall first.
“We just looked at each other and we knew that we had done it,” Douglass said. “We’re like, ‘We’re going to Tokyo.’”
Douglass and Walsh join senior Paige Madden as UVa swimmers headed to the 2021 Olympics. Head coach Todd DeSorbo will join the team as an assistant coach.
Reaching this point was always the goal for DeSorbo’s squad. UVa wants to send swimmers to the Olympics while succeeding in collegiate events.
“Our main focus all year has been the U.S. Olympic Trials, that’s our biggest priority,” DeSorbo said. “We want to be most successful on the international stage, so everything we do — recruiting, training — is centered around Olympic Trials or World Championship Trials or putting people on the U.S. National Team year to year.”
The team’s in-season accolades aren’t afterthoughts, but putting athletes on the Olympic team is the No. 1 goal. Along the way, UVa racked up impressive achievements.
Virginia’s women’s swimming and diving team won the ACC title this season and used that success as a springboard to win the national championship for the first time in program history.
“We just tried to use the ACC Championship and then the NCAA Championship as stepping stones and catalysts toward Olympic trials,” DeSorbo said.
That plan proved fruitful.
UVa will send three swimmers and DeSorbo to Tokyo. The group is currently in Hawaii, training with other members of the U.S. team before heading to Japan later in July.
Competing on the Olympic stage, especially with COVID-19 impacting this year’s event, brings with it stress and pressure. DeSorbo offers a calming presence for Virginia’s athletes.
“It’s so great that he’s going,” Douglass said. “I think I’d be a little bit nervous if he wasn’t just because he’s been such a big part of my journey to get here in practice and training and even just mentally and emotionally he’s helped me through a lot of things training wise.”
DeSorbo says nothing compares to the pressure of the U.S. Olympic Trials. The competition is fierce and performing well enough to make the team is highly intense.
Having gone through that will help ease the nerves of the three Cavaliers in Tokyo. The group, especially Douglass and Madden, have faced plenty of adversity while in college. Those lessons and setbacks figure to help as they navigate their first Olympic experience.
The Cavaliers were primed to contend for a national title in 2020 before COVID-19 cut the season short. UVa bounced back to win it all in 2021.
With the Olympics pushed back a year from 2020 to 2021 due to the virus, Douglass and Madden kept the dream alive and qualified this summer.
“I was really proud of them just because I knew how they’ve sacrificed and how much they’ve lost, so it made the results just that much sweeter,” Walsh said.
Walsh’s first season with the Cavaliers brought challenges as well. She, along with the rest of the team, practiced social distancing and followed other restrictions that put a damper on traditional college life. That didn’t stop her from finding success in the pool during the collegiate season or at the Olympic trials.
After the heartbreak of 2020, the next few weeks will be cherished by the Olympic-bound group of Wahoos.
“It’s been extraordinary to say the least,” DeSorbo said. “It’s been everything I could have hoped for and wished for and way more.”