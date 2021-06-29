U.S. Olympic swimming team will feature strong UVa contingent in Tokyo

Having gone through that will help ease the nerves of the three Cavaliers in Tokyo. The group, especially Douglass and Madden, have faced plenty of adversity while in college. Those lessons and setbacks figure to help as they navigate their first Olympic experience.

The Cavaliers were primed to contend for a national title in 2020 before COVID-19 cut the season short. UVa bounced back to win it all in 2021.

With the Olympics pushed back a year from 2020 to 2021 due to the virus, Douglass and Madden kept the dream alive and qualified this summer.

“I was really proud of them just because I knew how they’ve sacrificed and how much they’ve lost, so it made the results just that much sweeter,” Walsh said.

Walsh’s first season with the Cavaliers brought challenges as well. She, along with the rest of the team, practiced social distancing and followed other restrictions that put a damper on traditional college life. That didn’t stop her from finding success in the pool during the collegiate season or at the Olympic trials.

After the heartbreak of 2020, the next few weeks will be cherished by the Olympic-bound group of Wahoos.

“It’s been extraordinary to say the least,” DeSorbo said. “It’s been everything I could have hoped for and wished for and way more.”

