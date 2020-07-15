After going nearly a month without picking up a victory on the mound, former Virginia pitcher Tyler Wilson earned his fourth win of the season as a member of the Korean Baseball Organization’s LG Twins on Wednesday. Wilson tossed six innings, allowing two runs and striking out three in a 9-3 victory over the Lotte Giants.
Interestingly, it was Wilson’s third consecutive quality start, but the first one that’s resulted in a victory. A quality start is defined as a start in which a pitcher throws at least six innings and allows three or fewer earned runs.
Two starts ago, Wilson tossed six innings and allowed three earned runs, but his defense let him down. Five unearned runs scored as Wilson took the loss. Wilson, who started the season well aside from a rocky opening start, suffered three consecutive losses prior to Wednesday’s outing.
Hopefully for the former Wahoo, this start begins a winning stretch on the mound after a tough previous month.
On the season, Wilson sits at 4-5. The right-hander’s ERA comes in at 4.35 on the season. In two previous KBO seasons, Wilson’s season-long ERA hovered around 3.00.
In his career, Wilson is 27-16 as a KBO pitcher. Wednesday’s start marked the 68th start of his career. Of those 68 starts, 50 have been considered quality starts.
With the victory, the LG Twins hold fifth place alone in the KBO standings. They’re 31-28-1 on the season and are 8 ½ games behind the NC Dinos, who sit in first place. The Twins are 4 ½ games out of second place in the 10-team league.
