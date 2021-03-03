Ty Jerome and Mamadi Diakite use G League as springboard to NBA action

Ty Jerome’s second professional season began about as poorly as possible.

The former Virginia basketball star injured his left ankle on the first day of training camp with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury lingered a bit longer than expected, forcing Jerome to rehab instead of preparing for game action with his new team — Jerome was traded to Oklahoma City from the Phoenix Suns in November.

“It was kind of disappointing,” Jerome said in a Monday phone interview with The Daily Progress. “After the first few days, I had to just embrace the situation and just put all my energy into getting healthy.”

As part of that rehab process, Jerome played a few games with the team’s G League affiliate to work back to health and regain a rhythm on the floor. He excelled during his few weeks in the G League bubble in Orlando, and the Thunder brought him back up at the end of February.

In his first two games with the Thunder, Jerome averaged 12 points, 4.5 assists and three rebounds per game. He shot a shade over 50% from the floor across both games. He tallied nine points and seven assists in his team debut, after competing in the G League bubble just a couple days prior.