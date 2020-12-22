Two Virginia linebackers make All-ACC team

Two Virginia football players landed on the All-ACC team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Linebacker Charles Snowden led the way, earning a spot on the second team. Snowden, who recently declared for the NFL Draft, played in eight games this fall and recorded 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

An injury ended Snowden’s season early, otherwise the linebacker might’ve had a stronger case for first-team honors.

Fellow linebacker Nick Jackson earned a spot on the third team. Jackson played in all 10 of UVa’s games this fall, recording 103 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Coaches frequently complimented Jackson for being the most productive player on UVa’s defense this fall. He consistently made plays for the Wahoos.

Three UVa players also earned honorable mentions.

Sticking with the linebackers, Zane Zandier earned honorable mention. He finished the year with 79 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Like Jackson, Zandier was a consistent presence at inside linebacker for UVa this fall.