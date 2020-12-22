 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Virginia linebackers make All-ACC team
0 comments

Two Virginia linebackers make All-ACC team

{{featured_button_text}}
Snowden

Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden could hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

 Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress

Two Virginia football players landed on the All-ACC team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Linebacker Charles Snowden led the way, earning a spot on the second team. Snowden, who recently declared for the NFL Draft, played in eight games this fall and recorded 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

An injury ended Snowden’s season early, otherwise the linebacker might’ve had a stronger case for first-team honors.

Fellow linebacker Nick Jackson earned a spot on the third team. Jackson played in all 10 of UVa’s games this fall, recording 103 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Coaches frequently complimented Jackson for being the most productive player on UVa’s defense this fall. He consistently made plays for the Wahoos.

Three UVa players also earned honorable mentions.

Sticking with the linebackers, Zane Zandier earned honorable mention. He finished the year with 79 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Like Jackson, Zandier was a consistent presence at inside linebacker for UVa this fall.

Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV, who caught 67 passes for 644 yards, also earned an honorable mention. Despite scoring just one touchdown, Kemp IV was arguably Virginia’s most reliable wide receiver.

Offensive lineman Chris Glaser was the third UVa player to earn honorable mention honors. Glaser started on an offensive line that made tremendous strides this fall, helping UVa perform adequately on offense.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert