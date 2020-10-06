Two UVa volleyball matches postponed due to COVID-19, injuries

The Virginia volleyball program announced two match postponements Tuesday. The Cavaliers’ upcoming matches against North Carolina, which were scheduled for Friday and Sunday, will be pushed to a later date.
The matches were postponed due to a lack of available UVa players. The Cavaliers are dealing with issues related to both injuries and COVID-19.
The announcement comes after Virginia’s match scheduled for last Saturday against Duke was postponed for the same reason.
Virginia has played two matches this season, beating The Citadel in mid-September before falling to Duke last Friday. The Cavaliers have competed twice while having three matches postponed.
Head coach Aaron Smith’s team is scheduled to take the court on Oct. 16 against Virginia Tech. That gives the Wahoos more than a week to recover from injuries while also following protocols related to COVID-19.
Any student-athlete who tests positive for the virus must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Close contacts must quarantine for 14 days, per local health guidelines.
Given the need to quarantine for 14 days, it’s unclear if the Wahoos will have enough players available for the Oct. 16 match.
Virginia’s athletic department shared that there were 12 positive COVID-19 tests within the athletic programs from the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, but no breakdown of sport-by-sport positive tests are provided. It’s unclear the extent of a possible outbreak within the volleyball team.
There has been no official word on when matches with Duke and North Carolina will be rescheduled.
