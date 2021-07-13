Two UVa juniors face big decisions after being picked on final day of MLB Draft

Two juniors on the Virginia baseball team were selected in Tuesday’s portion of the MLB Draft.

Shortstop Nic Kent and pitcher Zach Messinger have decisions ahead of them. They could opt to return to Charlottesville for a final collegiate season or instead turn professional.

Kent, a Charlottesville native who played his high school baseball at St. Anne’s-Belfield, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The shortstop went 320th overall.

Kent, a junior, may still opt to return to Virginia for his senior season in hopes of returning to Omaha and boosting his draft stock. Kent struggled at times for the Wahoos this season, hitting just .239. He did, however, hit eight home runs to go with 45 RBI.

In his first two collegiate seasons, Kent hit four combined home runs and batted at least .328 in both seasons. Kent stole 17 bases as a freshman, six in his shortened sophomore season and 15 this season. His blend of speed and power make him an intriguing MLB prospect.

He also showcased defensive excellence at times this season, including a dazzling performance against Texas in the College World Series when he made a couple web gems.