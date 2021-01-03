Two-point shooting carries UVa men’s basketball team’s offense

“Kihei was good,” Bennett said after the Notre Dame win. “He gave us some scoring last game and this game. Again, our scoring and shooting, it’s coming from some more of the interior.”

UVa opted to use its point guard in the post against Notre Dame, and Clark was efficient when scoring and creating opportunities down low.

“We work on it a lot in practice, something that we worked on in the past, so we call it the playmaker spot,” Clark said. “Just trying to pick my spots during the offense and just being aggressive and taking what the defense gives me.”

Clark is 19-of-37 on 2-point shots this season, a respectable shooting percentage from inside the arc, especially given Clark’s lack of size.

At the opposite end of the height spectrum, Huff is posting incredible efficiency numbers. He’s shooting 27-of-34 on 2-point shots. The key for Virginia’s 7-foot center is to stay out of foul trouble and on the court.

Huff played fewer than 20 minutes against Gonzaga and missed time against Notre Dame due to issues racking up fouls. When he’s on the floor, he’s UVa’s most efficient scorer.