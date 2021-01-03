Two-point shooting carries UVa men’s basketball team’s offense

The Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame on Wednesday despite shooting 30.7% on its 3-point shots. As the Cavaliers prepare to embark on the rest of the ACC season — COVID-19 permitting — they’re likely to lean on impressive 2-point shooting to pick up victories.
Entering Sunday’s action, Virginia (5-2, 1-0 ACC) ranked 26th nationally in 2-point shooting percentage. The Cavaliers make 58.2% of their shots inside the arc. Last season, Virginia made 47.7% of its 2-point shots, which ranked just 273rd nationally.
The impressive close-range shooting benefits a team struggling with consistency from beyond the 3-point line. After shooting 15-of-29 (51.7%) from 3-point range in the season opener, UVa has made 42 of its next 129 shots (32.6%) from deep in the six games since.
“It’s to be determined right now,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said of his team’s perimeter shooting. “We’ll see.”
The Cavaliers don’t lack proficient 3-point scorers, but the number of players shooting 50% or above on 2-points shots is impressive.
The 10 UVa players to play at least 10% of the team’s minutes all shoot 50% or above from inside the 3-point line. Jay Huff, Sam Hauser and Kihei Clark are among the most prominent 2-point scorers on UVa’s roster.
“Kihei was good,” Bennett said after the Notre Dame win. “He gave us some scoring last game and this game. Again, our scoring and shooting, it’s coming from some more of the interior.”
UVa opted to use its point guard in the post against Notre Dame, and Clark was efficient when scoring and creating opportunities down low.
“We work on it a lot in practice, something that we worked on in the past, so we call it the playmaker spot,” Clark said. “Just trying to pick my spots during the offense and just being aggressive and taking what the defense gives me.”
Clark is 19-of-37 on 2-point shots this season, a respectable shooting percentage from inside the arc, especially given Clark’s lack of size.
At the opposite end of the height spectrum, Huff is posting incredible efficiency numbers. He’s shooting 27-of-34 on 2-point shots. The key for Virginia’s 7-foot center is to stay out of foul trouble and on the court.
Huff played fewer than 20 minutes against Gonzaga and missed time against Notre Dame due to issues racking up fouls. When he’s on the floor, he’s UVa’s most efficient scorer.
Hauser has been frustrated by his 3-point shooting. The transfer forward is making 37.1% of his shots from beyond the arc after shooting nearly 45% from the distance during his Marquette career. He expects a bit more from himself when dialing up the deep jumpers.
“I’m going to stay with it,” Hauser said after scoring 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting against Notre Dame. “I know they’re going to fall.”
Inside the arc, Hauser is playing well. He’s shown the ability to make mid-range jumpers, and he can attack the rim. He’s made 59.5% of his shot attempts from inside the 3-point line. Clearly, Hauser brings an element of scoring versatility lacking from UVa’s roster a season ago.
The Cavaliers are averaging points 73.3 points per game this season after scoring just 57 points per contest a season ago. For the Wahoos, the difference in 3-point shooting percentage between seasons is just six percentage points. In the last six games, UVa is only shooting a few percentage points above last season’s mark of 30% from beyond the arc.
Bennett’s team looks improved offensively from a season ago through seven games this season. The reason stems largely from impressive efficiency on 2-point shots.