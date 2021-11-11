Two Covenant field hockey players ink NLIs with Division I programs

“I don’t know what I was expecting, but I know it wasn’t this past year with COVID and the NCAA constantly shifting the rules about visiting and committing,” she said. “It was a bit of a roller coaster and I’m glad to have made it to the end and that this year we are able to have a fairly normal season.”

Gineste said she will have fond memories of her senior year at Covenant.

“It was nice to go into my final season knowing that I was headed to play college field hockey,” she said. “Knowing that added to my confidence this season and helped us win the conference title.”

Momorella was a spark plug offensively for the Eagles during their run to the conference title. She scored a team-high 13 goals in six games, including the game-winner against VES to secure the BRC title.

The senior forward is excited about the opportunity ahead of her with the Blue Hens.

“It is a culmination of a dream I have had for many years and at the same time, it is the beginning of a future I am very excited about," Momorella said. “I am so thankful to Covenant for putting on [signing day] for me and I am super thankful for all my friends and family who were there to support me.”