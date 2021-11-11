Two Covenant field hockey players ink NLIs with Division I programs

The Covenant School field hockey team continued its dominance of the Blue Ridge Conference this fall, capturing the regular season and tournament championships.
Pauline Gineste and Reese Momorella, two driving forces behind the Eagles' success this season, were honored Thursday afternoon as they signed their National Letters of Intent to play college field hockey.
Gineste signed to play at American University in Washington, D.C., while Momorella inked her National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Delaware.
Gineste had a sensational season in goal for the Eagles, backstopping her team to a Blue Ridge Conference championship. The senior goaltender tallied 215 saves, including a big save in a shootout against Virginia Episcopal in the conference tournament championship game that helped secure a victory.
A three-year starter in goal for the Eagles, Gineste was named BRC Player of the Year. She is excited about the next phase of her journey at American.
“Signing day really feels like the culmination of my high school field hockey career,” Gineste said. “But, at the same time, the first step towards going to college to figure out who I’m going to be. I’m very grateful for the experiences field hockey has given me.”
Like many high school seniors, the recruiting process wasn’t easy, especially with COVID-19 and the ever-changing protocols revolving around campus visits and recruiting in general, but the end result is where Gineste wants to be.
“I don’t know what I was expecting, but I know it wasn’t this past year with COVID and the NCAA constantly shifting the rules about visiting and committing,” she said. “It was a bit of a roller coaster and I’m glad to have made it to the end and that this year we are able to have a fairly normal season.”
Gineste said she will have fond memories of her senior year at Covenant.
“It was nice to go into my final season knowing that I was headed to play college field hockey,” she said. “Knowing that added to my confidence this season and helped us win the conference title.”
Momorella was a spark plug offensively for the Eagles during their run to the conference title. She scored a team-high 13 goals in six games, including the game-winner against VES to secure the BRC title.
The senior forward is excited about the opportunity ahead of her with the Blue Hens.
“It is a culmination of a dream I have had for many years and at the same time, it is the beginning of a future I am very excited about," Momorella said. “I am so thankful to Covenant for putting on [signing day] for me and I am super thankful for all my friends and family who were there to support me.”
While she is disappointed that Covenant didn’t qualify for the VISAA state tournament, Momorella said the true success story was just getting back on the field after COVID-19.