Tujague tackling challenge of rebuilding Virginia's offensive line

There’s no reason to wait for the reinforcements.

Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague wants his offensive linemen to begin earning starting roles now.

“I took ‘em all, sat ‘em down and said, ‘It’d kind of be embarrassing if a kid came in here in fall camp or over the summer, and took your job,’” Tujague said.

He’s in the early stages of completely reassembling the Cavaliers’ offensive front. They’re four practices into the spring with an inexperienced group following the departure of five offensive line starters from last year’s team.

UVa has a pair of graduate transfer offensive linemen with starting experience on the way, slated to join the team in time for preseason practice come August, but Tujague said his focus is bettering those currently on the field for spring drills.

Fifth-year senior Derek Devine is taking reps mostly at right guard, with sophomore Noah Josey at left guard. Sophomores Jestus Johnson III and Ty Furnish are each seeing action at center while junior Jonathan Leech and sophomore Charlie Patterson have played tackle.

Of those six, only Leech has starting experience. Last season, he started at left tackle against Miami and at right tackle against Georgia Tech.

Tujague said Devine had an excellent spring in 2021 and was on track to play in the fall before he suffered an injury.

“From me being an incoming fifth-year to the first-year walk-ons,” Devine said, “it’s a competition. It’s a battle. There’s not that many spots [secured] right now, so everyone is ready to compete and the spot could go to anybody, so nobody has a spot and that really breeds competition in the room.”

Following the Cavaliers’ first practice last week, first-year coach Tony Elliott pointed to the offensive line as one of the key areas the program needs to learn more about and improve.

“We’ve got to create some competitive depth at all positions,” he said, “obviously with the offensive line being the focal point because we were down and a lot of the guys that are coming to help us are not here yet. So, we’ve got to develop what we’ve got.”

Tujague is the right person to handle the responsibility, considering he’s remade UVa’s offensive line previously.

Retained by Elliott, Tujague is entering his seventh season as offensive line coach for the Hoos.

The offensive linemen who transferred or graduated during the winter months were all proteges of Tujague. Former Cavaliers center Olu Oluwatimi was a Rimington Award finalist last season. Oluwatimi and other ex-UVa o-linemen Ryan Nelson, Chris Glaser, Ryan Swoboda and Bobby Haskins matured into multi-year starters under Tujague’s watch.

“We’re right back to fix it,” Tujague said. “One of the things that is probably the most important thing is the effort in which to do that. There’s a lot of things moving fast for us, but I love the challenge.

“The opportunity to take something and have it excel, it’s going to happen,” he continued. “Those ah-ha moments with my guys where they’re [saying], ‘Oh this is working,’ or whatever, it’s going to come to fruition, I promise you.”

He said the priority through the April 23 Blue-White game is to find the five best linemen, and Tujague noted if he has to, he’ll shuffle them from one position on the front to the next in order to find out how a particular five plays together.

At times, Devine has bumped out to right tackle and Leech has moved inside to guard.

“Hopefully, you get into a situation where at least one of the five can snap,” Tujague said, “but you’ve got to find that combination of your best five. You have to do that.”

Said Devine about Tujague: “He’s absolutely energized and I think that shows by the fact that he stayed on this staff and stayed here and wanted to rebuild [the offensive line] with his guys.”

Tujague said he’s hoping at least a few of them can seal up starting gigs by the time the spring ends.

“‘Honestly, if we’re being real, there are 15 practices,” Tujague said of what he told his group, “and so if there’s someone who didn’t have those 15 practices and comes in here and takes your job, you probably should be embarrassed.’”

