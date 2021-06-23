Trip to College World Series special for Virginia baseball families

The Abbotts watched as Andrew started the game against Tennessee on the mound. Andrew Abbott tossed six shutout frames, earning the victory as the Cavaliers won their opening game in Omaha.

“You kind of pat yourself on the back and say, ‘That’s my son,’” David Abbott, Andrew’s father, said.

It’s a special moment for family members as they watch their loved ones compete in Omaha. For many, it’s a dream realized.

Given the importance of the postseason series, the teams are busy with on-field activities. There’s certainly free time to explore Omaha and spend time with family, but there’s also time spent at the field on game day and for practice.

This leaves plenty of time for families of players to interact.

“Being with the other parents has been awesome,” Jeanette Abbott, Andrew’s mother, said. “A lot of times we don’t get that back in Charlottesville because everybody’s kind of coming and going.”

As the team’s bond strengthens over the season, so does the connection between parents and other family members. They’re all rooting for a common goal, and the parents relish when other kids find success on the diamond.