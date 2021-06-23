Trip to College World Series special for Virginia baseball families

OMAHA, Neb. — Making it to Omaha and the College World Series is a dream of every college baseball player.
It’s a special trip for the families of those athletes, too.
“It was the greatest Father’s Day ever,” Logan Michaels’ father, Jeff, said Tuesday.
Jeff, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, watched from the stands in TD Ameritrade Park on Sunday as his son hit a home run for the first time this season. Logan finished the Father’s Day game with three hits, starring in Virginia’s win over No. 3 Tennessee.
The Michaels family earned significant attention from ESPN’s family of networks, as the story of Jeff’s cancer battle gained national attention. Later that day, exhausted from an emotional moment, the Michaels family took it easy in Omaha and watched TV.
Logan appeared on the screen as they flipped on ESPN.
“My daughter and I were actually watching ‘SportsCenter’ and to look and see my son looking me in the eyes on ‘SportsCenter’ saying, ‘Dad, I love you. Happy Father’s Day.’ You can’t write that,” Jeff Michaels said.
Jeff Michaels wasn’t the only parent watching excitedly and perhaps a bit anxiously, as their son competed on college baseball’s biggest stage.
The Abbotts watched as Andrew started the game against Tennessee on the mound. Andrew Abbott tossed six shutout frames, earning the victory as the Cavaliers won their opening game in Omaha.
“You kind of pat yourself on the back and say, ‘That’s my son,’” David Abbott, Andrew’s father, said.
It’s a special moment for family members as they watch their loved ones compete in Omaha. For many, it’s a dream realized.
Given the importance of the postseason series, the teams are busy with on-field activities. There’s certainly free time to explore Omaha and spend time with family, but there’s also time spent at the field on game day and for practice.
This leaves plenty of time for families of players to interact.
“Being with the other parents has been awesome,” Jeanette Abbott, Andrew’s mother, said. “A lot of times we don’t get that back in Charlottesville because everybody’s kind of coming and going.”
As the team’s bond strengthens over the season, so does the connection between parents and other family members. They’re all rooting for a common goal, and the parents relish when other kids find success on the diamond.
Adam Gelof, Jake and Zack’s father, loves when his two sons shine, but he also said he’s been excited as players like Logan Michaels and Devin Ortiz receive their time in the spotlight.
“It’s fun to be around those parents because genuinely everyone’s rooting for everyone else’s success,” Adam Gelof said.
Kelly Gelof, Adam’s wife and Jake and Zack’s mother, shared excitement about everyone being together this week. Both her sons are competing in the event for UVa. The Gelof brothers also have their grandparents and three former high school teammates in town to support them.
Add in families of other players, and it’s a special week for the Gelofs with many of the people they love most.
“I feel like the coaches have done a great job in their recruiting and they don’t just seem to recruit these great players who are great people but the families are just wonderful people,” Kelly Gelof said.
As much as this week means to the players on the field, it’s just as special for the families of Virginia’s on-field stars.
“He’s always envisioned wearing a Virginia uniform and pitching in the College World Series,” David Abbott said. “It all came true. It’s all here. It’s all happening, and we’re living it with him.”