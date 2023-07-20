Three former Virginia players who were drafted earlier this month have signed contracts, according to their big-league clubs or various reports.

Third baseman Jake Gelof, pitcher Connelly Early and center fielder Ethan O’Donnell each inked deals to officially become pro ballplayers.

Gelof, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed for full-slot value at $1,334,400, per MLB Pipeline’s Thursday report. He also got a contingency bonus of $2,500.

The all-time and single-season record-holder for home runs and RBI at UVa was the 60th overall pick, becoming the second Gelof to be taken in that spot in the last three years. Two years ago, Jake’s older brother, Zack Gelof, was chosen 60th overall by the Oakland Athletics and he made his Major League debut last week.

Early, a fifth-round selection of the Boston Red Sox, earned and signed a full-slot value contract, too, at $408,500, MassLive reported. And the Cincinnati Reds announced on Monday they agreed to terms with O’Donnell, a sixth-round pick, for $307,500 — slightly below slot value.

Jonny Farmelo, an outfielder from Westfield High and former UVa commitment, signed his contract with the Seattle Mariners who selected him in the opening round of the MLB Draft.

The only member of the Hoos yet to sign their deal is catcher Kyle Teel, the first-round pick of the Boston Red Sox. Teel went 14th overall and the slot value is $4,663,100.

Each club has until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to come to terms with its draft picks.

In other UVa news:

Agugua-Hamilton promotes Popovic

Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton promoted a member of her staff on Thursday, the school announced.

She elevated Janko Popovic to assistant coach and video coordinator. He joined the Cavaliers as their video coordinator last year.

“He has earned every bit of this promotion,” Agugua-Hamilton said in a press release. “He was hired as our video coordinator and excelled in all facets of his role, but his knowledge of the game and prior experience of being an on-court coach and recruiter is what propelled him into this new role.”

Earlier this summer, Popovic served as an assistant coach for the Serbian national squad during the 2023 Women’s EuroBasket Championships in Slovenia and Israel. He’s worked for that national team in previous years, including during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Before arriving at Virginia, his prior stops in the college game were with Marshall, Texas Tech and Robert Morris.

Academic honors for men’s hoops

On Thursday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced that Virginia earned a Team Academic Excellence Award, which required the squad to finish the 2022-23 academic year with a group GPA of 3.0 or better.

Additionally, six Cavaliers from that group — Francisco Caffaro (social foundations), Chase Coleman (youth and social innovation), Jayden Gardner (youth and social innovation), Tristan How (public policy and leadership), Kadin Shedrick (commerce) and Ben Vander Plas (professional learning program) — were named to the NABC Honors Court. To make the Honors Court, junior, senior and graduate-level players had to have a 3.2 GPA or higher.