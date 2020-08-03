Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA **STRONG WINDS AND FLOODING RAINFALL LIKELY TONIGHT AND TUESDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ANNE ARUNDEL, ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, CALVERT, CARROLL, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, FAIRFAX, KING GEORGE, NORTHERN BALTIMORE, NORTHWEST HARFORD, NORTHWEST HOWARD, NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY, PRINCE GEORGES, PRINCE WILLIAM/MANASSAS/MANASSAS PARK, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN BALTIMORE, SPOTSYLVANIA, ST. MARYS, AND STAFFORD * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 560 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF WASHINGTON DC OR ABOUT 590 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF BALTIMORE MD - 31.2N 80.0W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 5 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS IS LIKELY TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY EVENING AS RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS SPREADS NORTHWARD. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS PARTICULARLY OVER THE I-95 CORRIDOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR AND NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND. TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE IN THIS AREA. MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE AT TIMES OF HIGH TIDE AS ISAIAS MAKES ITS CLOSEST APPROACH TO THE AREA AND CONTINUING WEDNESDAY MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ALONG AND EAST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. IN MOUNTAIN AREAS, DESTRUCTIVE RUNOFF MAY RUN QUICKLY DOWN VALLEYS WHILE INCREASING SUSCEPTIBILITY TO ROCKSLIDES AND MUDSLIDES. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF MOVING WATER WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ALONG AND EAST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE MODERATE IMPACTS ALONG THE TIDAL POTOMAC RIVER. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS. - MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS FAR SOUTHERN MARYLAND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, AND DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC AROUND 530 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.