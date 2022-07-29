Transfers fitting in well with Virginia football team

Potential disruption to team chemistry forced Tony Elliott to pause and contemplate.

Of the decisions the first-year Virginia coach knew he needed to make upon arriving in Charlottesville, one involved recruiting transfers in order to deepen the Cavaliers’ roster. But Elliott didn’t want to negatively impact the strong cohesion among players already at UVa while doing so.

“Coming in and having to add right away, as a new coach,” he said, “several guys from the transfer portal and really not having the chance to even implement your own culture, I was apprehensive, but the guys have come in and our guys have embraced ‘em.”

Six transfers joined the Hoos earlier this summer and two were on Grounds for spring practice, and according to Elliott’s assistant coaches, the staff is pleased with how seamlessly those imports have adapted to their fresh surroundings.

Defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing was the lead recruiter on former South Carolina defensive tackle Devontae Davis, who committed in May and has participated in strength and conditioning drills with the Cavaliers throughout the summer.

“He’s integrated really well,” Downing said, “and he’s enjoying himself, but that’s always a concern when you bring new people in the room. You try to do a good job getting around him and getting to know him, but do you truly ever know?

“Then once he got here, [strength coach Adam Smotherman] raved about the type of kid he is. And I had a chance to meet his dad during the recruiting process and his dad is a great guy, no nonsense guy and so we did our homework. So, the type of kid he is, is great and now I’m looking forward to getting him on the field to see what he can do.”

Said Elliott: “That’s critical, because as I’ve told the players and as they’re starting to buy into it, and those who have been around great teams know, they’re led from the locker room up or from the bottom up. So, the chemistry in the locker room is critical.”

Elliott said UVa’s high academic standards also have a role in weeding out transfer prospects that might not meet the requirements in order to succeed there while balancing football and school.

Two other defensive line transfers, Paul Akere of Columbia and Kam Butler of Miami (Ohio), have acclimated well as graduate transfers, defensive ends coach Chris Slade said, because they left great academic schools. And in the case of Akere, he departed an Ivy League school.

“They really understand the value of education,” Slade, a former Cavaliers standout, said. “They understand how we operate as student-athletes here at UVa.”

It doesn’t hurt either that the duo is talented on the field.

Butler earned All-Mid-American Conference honors three times while with the RedHawks and Akere was a second-team All-Ivy League pick last year.

“Make no mistake about it, Kam is here to get to the league,” Slade said. “He’s locked in. He’s focused. This is his one stop to get to the league, and Paul aspires to be a lawyer. Everyone in his family is a lawyer … so they’re two really mature young men and having [defensive end Jack] Camper, who has experience playing in the Big Ten, that’s a big deal.”

Camper, an ex-Michigan State defensive lineman, and former Wisconsin wide receiver and return man Devin Chandler have been with UVa since January.

In addition to Chandler on offense, the Cavaliers bolstered their running back group — one in dire desperation of more seasoned depth following the spring – with Miami’s (Fla.) Cody Brown.

“He didn’t come in here trying to stick out,” running backs coach Keith Gaither said. “He came in here to be part of our program, part of our unit, part of our team and he hasn’t tried to be an individual. I’m pleased because that doesn’t happen a lot.”

Gaither said Brown, who appeared in 10 games last year for the Hurricanes, will factor into the battle for carries during preseason practices.

“He’s a little behind schematically with how we do it and how we call it,” Gaither said, “but he’s a smart kid and understands football. He’s got a good baseline and good foundation, and he’s going to learn. … He has some smartness and he’s a strong kid. He’s explosive and right now we’re on his tail about getting his weight down, but the thing I’m encouraged about him is he’s come in here from the University of Miami and he’s fit in.”

Akere and offensive lineman John Paul Flores of Dartmouth are jumping up in competition level from the FCS to the Power Five. But linebackers coach Clint Sintim, a former assistant in the FCS with Delaware and Richmond, said he believes they can make the transition.

More recently, ex-Lehigh offensive lineman Andrew Canelas committed to the Cavaliers last month from the FCS ranks.

“I would say size is different, but [Akere and Flores] are good-sized kids,” Sintim said. “They’re pretty big kids and obviously in the FCS and the FBS there is a difference. I’m not going to say there isn’t, but I go back to a couple of years ago, when we brought in Adeeb Atariwa [from James Madison] and there was a period when he was the best defensive lineman that we had.

“So, there was a guy who came from the lower level,” Sintim continued, “a high-level FCS program to Virginia and played a significant role and ended up starting for us. I don’t know what these guys’ future holds, the guys we just got, but they’re more than capable from a size and a strength and an ability standpoint. Now, they’ve got to prove it on the field.”

Elliott said that’s what’s most important to the rest of the team, too, when it comes to accepting newcomers.

“They’ve welcomed them and they respect that these guys are going to make them better because of their skill set and their experience,” Elliott said. “And game recognizes game, and I think every competitor wants someone to push ‘em and make ‘em better.”