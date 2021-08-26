Transfers embrace Virginia football program’s jersey selection process

“I thought the jersey selection was one of the coolest things,” Hayes said. “At a lot of schools you just kind of get into the locker room, you get handed a number and then you kind of got to wait until guys get out of those numbers and stuff like that.”

Hayes called the process “motivating,” saying it can raise people’s game when they have to earn their number selection each season.

When it’s his turn to pick, Hayes expects to target No. 10 if it’s available. His uncle, Geno Hayes, died this spring from liver disease at just 33 years old. Hayes’ uncle played collegiately at Florida State and wore No. 10 for the Seminoles.

“I dedicated this season to him, so I was hoping if I could get my hands on No. 10, that’d be what I stick with,” Hayes said.

As for Jacob Finn, a graduate transfer punter from Florida, he doesn’t care much about his number. Much like Woods, he’s most interested in the respect earned from being able to select a number.

“I think the jersey ceremony, it’s humbling, especially as a transfer because you obviously don’t have a ton of time to show what you’ve got,” Finn said. “That’s why it’s even more important to show every rep. Every rep counts.”