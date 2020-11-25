Transfer Trey Murphy III receives NCAA waiver, immediately eligible to play for Virginia

The Virginia men’s basketball program shared good news Wednesday, announcing that Rice transfer Trey Murphy III is immediately eligible to compete. He received a waiver from the NCAA, and he has two years of eligibility left with Virginia.

The NCAA granted all winter sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, meaning this year won’t count against Murphy III’s two years of eligibility. He can play this season and two more future seasons in Charlottesville if he chooses.

Murphy III is listed at 6-foot-9 and weighs 206 pounds. He’s one of UVa’s best athletes, sporting an impressive vertical leap. He’s long and fits into UVa’s defensive system. He can defend using length and possesses quick feet.

The addition gives Virginia yet another weapon on both ends of the court.

At Rice last season, Murphy III led his team in scoring with 13.7 points per game. He led the Owls with 21 dunks, and he added a team-high 16 blocks. He’s also a solid shooter and brings energy and effort on the defensive end.

The wing finished last season with 27 steals, while also adding 5.5 rebounds per contest.