Upon his choice to depart FCS Monmouth and test whether or not the transfer portal would yield interest from the top level of the sport, Tony Muskett said he always had a frontrunner in mind.

“It was top of my list. It’s my home school. It’s my home state,” the now-Virginia quarterback said Thursday.

Muskett is in the midst of readying for spring practice with the Cavaliers, who he grew up watching and even through his high school days while starring at West Springfield in Northern Virginia would’ve liked to play for if the circumstances were right.

He had the chance to join the Hoos then, too, he said. According to Muskett, UVa’s pursuit of him as a transfer in December wasn’t the program’s first time courting the quarterback. Former UVa staffer Donte Wilkins — in the Cavaliers’ recruiting department then and now the defensive line coach at Lafayette — recruited Muskett and presented him a spot on the roster.

“But I had already committed to Monmouth, so I wanted to honor my commitment,” said Muskett, whose lone FBS scholarship offer as a high schooler was from Coastal Carolina.

He said at the time, he never could’ve imagined an opportunity to play for UVa would come his way again.

“Because coming out of high school, the transfer portal wasn’t nearly as big as it is now,” Muskett said, “and I just tried to focus on the present. I tried to be where my feet are.”

That strategy worked well for the 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal-caller.

Muskett was a two-time first-team All-Big South choice with the Hawks and finished his 23-game stay with Monmouth having thrown for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns. His tear through the Big South — before the Hawks’ conference switch to the Colonial Athletic Association this past fall — didn’t go unnoticed.

In two games against Gardner-Webb, where UVa quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb was the offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, Muskett combined to throw for 444 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception to help the Hawks win twice in blowout fashion.

“He got to see me play,” Muskett said, “and then that’s how he became familiar with me and through the transfer portal recruitment, I was able to meet him.”

The pairing was a match and kept the Cavaliers as Muskett’s priority in the portal even while he earned increasingly more options throughout his quick-paced second recruitment. The Springfield native announced his departure from the Hawks on Nov. 29 and opportunities from Group of Five schools began rolling in that day. UVa offered on Dec. 2, and he committed to the Hoos on Dec. 11 after Missouri had offered and other SEC schools started to reach out to him.

He said he’s thrilled to have landed with the Cavaliers and is eager to prove he can succeed in a Power Five program, which is one of the traits Hoos coach Tony Elliott said he valued in Muskett upon signing him.

“He’s from the state of Virginia and has a chip on his shoulder and as a program right now, we have a chip on our shoulder,” Elliott said.

Muskett said what also fits him well is Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ balanced, pro-style offense.

“We were essentially, an up-tempo, pro-style at Monmouth,” Muskett said. “We didn’t go under center as much [as UVa does], but it’s a lot of the same stuff we’re running now. I’m familiar with the concepts and have run similar plays before.”

He said what’s beneficial to him is having returning players around him who understand the terminology UVa uses, so if he’s confused, he can ask around and get the play sorted out.

Muskett said in the system at Monmouth, he figured out his role was primarily to serve as a distributor of the ball.

“I want to be like a point guard on the field, if that makes sense,” Muskett said. “Wherever the space is on the field, I want to get the ball to my playmakers and let them be the stars.”

Of course, to do that on Saturdays in the fall at UVa, he’ll have to win the starting quarterback job first.

His chief competition is junior Jay Woolfolk, who will be bouncing back and forth between the football practice fields and the baseball diamond throughout the spring. Woolfolk is a hard-throwing reliever for the Cavaliers’ baseball team. Other quarterbacks on the roster include fifth-year senior Jared Rayman, redshirt freshmen Davis Lane Jr. and Delaney Crawford as well as early enrollee freshman Anthony Colandrea.

Muskett said he’s hoping to absorb as much information about how to operate in the offense throughout the spring as he can from Lamb, who is only six years removed from his own playing career as a starting quarterback at Appalachian State. Muskett said it is easy to relate to Lamb.

“He has a lot of knowledge about the ins and outs of football,” Muskett said, “and the things I might not know. So, even just being with him for a little over two months now, I’ve been able to learn a ton and I’m continuing to soak in his knowledge and learn from him.”