Transfer pledges Kyle, Nnanna navigated portal quickly before choosing Virginia

Their choices needed to be made efficiently.

Neither cornerback Tayvonn Kyle nor offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna had time to waste. Kyle announced his decision to depart Iowa State and enter the transfer portal on Dec. 20, and Nnanna left Houston and was officially in the portal on Dec. 26.

Less than a month later, they’re each on Grounds at Virginia as members of the Cavaliers’ football program and prepared to begin the spring semester on Wednesday.

“I knew what I was looking for,” Kyle said Monday. “That was the big thing. I came in with my notes and I was looking for specific things.

“A lot of people try to give you the flutter and the glitz and glamour outside of what you really need. But especially in my position when I’ve only got one year left [of eligibility], it was easy to X out the wants of a younger guy, and I got what I needed here, so I’m rocking and rolling with it.”

Kyle, who brings 42 career games played of experience with him to UVa, was highly-sought as a transfer, having taken visits to East Carolina, Old Dominion and Tulsa in addition to Virginia ahead of committing to the Cavaliers on Monday. Kyle drew interest from Purdue and James Madison, he said, as well.

Nnanna had plenty of options, too, gaining scholarship offers from 17 different programs including UVa. Like Kyle, though, he knew how to navigate all the sales pitches that came his way, which Nnanna said contrasted the recruiting spiels he went through as a high schooler in Texas.

“I was in awe with everywhere I went because I hadn’t been anywhere,” Nnanna explained, “but, now that I had been through everything before, it was more like, ‘Let’s get this done so I know where I’m going.’ It was much more business-like to find out where I’m going, so I could get to work.”

He had to make that choice before UVa had hired Terry Heffernan as its new offensive line coach. Heffernan was named to his post this past Saturday, and Nnanna made his verbal pledge two days before Heffernan’s hiring.

Nnanna, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle, said his conversations with Hoos offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, offensive graduate assistant Jay Guillermo and offensive analyst Joey Orck were enough to convince him that the best move for his career would be to transfer to UVa.

“They told me I was going to be a great fit,” he said, “and that coming in as a transfer that I had years with me, and that the experience they needed in the room was valuable and I could come in and really have an impact on the team.”

Nnanna said the three seasons he spent at Houston will help him transition to UVa because, “coming in as a freshman you don’t really know much about how blitzes go or how scheme works, but now that I have that under my belt, it’s a plus. It’s not something that I’ve got to sit up here and relearn. Now I can learn how they do things, instead of what to do.”

He said he’s spoken to Heffernan already and senses that Heffernan is technique-oriented and has a good plan for the O-Line.

As for Kyle, he said he was seeking a fresh start, and that Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox convinced him he could get it in Charlottesville.

Kyle said he was excited about the way UVa’s defense improved this past fall under Rudzinski and Cox also.

“To be able to take a team that wasn’t able to do well on defense [the season before],” Kyle said, “and have ‘em come out and be like a top-25 defense, that was huge. Then, two cornerbacks being all-conference was the icing on the cake.”

Former UVa corners Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II thrived under the watch of Rudzinski and Cox, combining for 26 pass breakups. Johnson had two interceptions, but he’s off to the NFL and Cypress transferred to Florida State, so it’s likely Kyle as well as North Carolina transfer cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly will be heavily involved to replace the pair of All-ACC cornerbacks.

Kyle said his large number of reps in the Big 12 and production in the pass-happy conference boosts his confidence.

He racked up 76 tackles to go along with an interception and 12 pass breakups over his five seasons with Iowa State, where he was a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention performer.

He said some of the top receivers he played against included current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and ex-Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb. Kyle said he benefited in practice, too, from snaps against his former Cyclones teammate Xavier Hutchinson, a projected NFL Draft pick come springtime.

“It gives me confidence more than anything, just knowing that I played in a league that wasn’t shy to the passing game,” Kyle said, “so being able to have that experience and having that in the back pocket, is huge. I learned a lot from those guys whether it was players or coaches and I think that’ll take me a long way.”

Both Kyle and Nnanna added that another factor in their respective decisions was the sincerity they felt from Virginia after meeting coach Tony Elliott, his assistants and a few current players during their visits to the school.

“I just had a good feel,” Kyle said. “You go places, and the most important thing is the vibe that people give you, and you’re just imagining yourself in that environment. And I just felt like this was going to be a good fit all around and then you know that they play big-time ball over here against good competition, so it was almost a no-brainer.”

Said Nnanna: “It felt like here that everyone genuinely liked each other. It felt like this whole team was a family and you see the way that people interact with each other ... and the way they go about doing things is something I liked, and compared to other universities, that’s kind of rare to find. So, I definitely was like, ‘Yo. I want to be part of that.’”

Kyle and Nnanna join Kelly as well as former Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett, former Clemson running back Kobe Pace and former Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington as transfers the Cavaliers have added in this recruiting cycle. Muskett, Pace and Washington committed in December and were announced as part of the early signing class last month.